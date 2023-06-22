Greg Daly is an Australian ceramic artist specialising in rich glaze effects. The artist explains that the works in this exhibition explore colour derived from different metal oxides: cobalt, copper, chrome and silver. As metaloxides give the colour in glazes, Daly has revised glazes from the past as well as exploring new colours. In this exhibition you will find lustre glazes that capture iridescent colours and high temperature glazes on porcelain. Daly's work is held in galleries in Australia and overseas and he's exhibited widely around the world, winning 36 awards. Greg Daly | Colour is on show from June 25 until July 23 at Nancy Sever Gallery. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.