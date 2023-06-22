Greg Daly is an Australian ceramic artist specialising in rich glaze effects. The artist explains that the works in this exhibition explore colour derived from different metal oxides: cobalt, copper, chrome and silver. As metaloxides give the colour in glazes, Daly has revised glazes from the past as well as exploring new colours. In this exhibition you will find lustre glazes that capture iridescent colours and high temperature glazes on porcelain. Daly's work is held in galleries in Australia and overseas and he's exhibited widely around the world, winning 36 awards. Greg Daly | Colour is on show from June 25 until July 23 at Nancy Sever Gallery. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.
This new solo exhibition by Nathan Hughes is an instinctive response to Canberra and making a meaningful life in a time of significant global change and uncertainty. It is a process-based attempt to engage with new contexts and their possibilities as positive catalysts for creative and personal reinvention. The exhibition is on at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka until July 2. See: ccas.com.au.
Hazel is no angel. In fact, she's a delusional, reality television-obsessed fantasist who swears like a sailor and has a fondness for greased-up male strippers. She's also hugely and undeniably pregnant. What happens when you're questioning whether you're even cut out for motherhood, but that horse bolted eight months ago? Find out the answer by attending The Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, various dates and times until July 1. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
On Friday June 30 at 7.30pm at Llewelyn Hall, experience the transcendent power of J.S. Bach's St John Passion as the Canberra Symphony Orchestra - under the baton of conductor Elizabeth Scott, with soloists Chloe Lankshear, Tobias Cole, and Andrew Goodwin and guest artists Robert Macfarlane, David Greco, and Andrew O'Connor with the CSO Chorus. See: cso.org.au.
At the National Film and Sound Archive's Arc Cinema, NAIDOC Week will be marked with a program honouring the history and culture of First Nations peoples. The program, titled Ngara ("Listen" in Dharawal language), reflects this year's NAIDOC Week theme, "For Our Elders". Among the screenings will be an advance showing of Warwick Thornton's new film The New Boy (June 30, 6pm) as well as other films and documentaries. See: nfsa.gov.au.
Susie McMeekin will deliver an artist talk at Canberra Potters Gallery on Friday, June 30 at 6pm in which she will discuss her practice, her inspirations, and her current exhibition, Variations.(which ends on July 9). Entry by gold coin donation. RSVP for catering purposes. See: canberrapotters.com.au.
