The article on the dangers of wood heaters for public health ("Imagine the outcry if factories did this", June 18, p16) is authoritative and timely. The public health costs for the majority created by a minority of the population (10 per cent or less) using wood heaters are huge. Yet many wood heater users seem to be unaware of the damage they are inflicting on the community.
The ACT government now has an excellent opportunity to take meaningful action following the January 2023 report on wood heaters by the ACT Commissioner for Sustainability and the Environment. It spells out very well the health impacts and has very useful recommendations on phasing out wood heaters.
All ACT MLAs should get behind implementing the recommendations in this report.
Smoking in offices, public buildings, cafes etc. was banned over two decades ago. Yet wood smoke from wood heaters, which is more carcinogenic than cigarette smoke, is still the major source of air pollution in the ACT.
Further, the fine PM2.5 particulates from wood smoke are now recognised as being particularly health hazardous.
In a 2003 media release, the then-ACT chief minister Jon Stanhope stated: "The problem of air pollution caused by wood fires has been ignored for too long."
Do we really need to wait another two decades for substantive action on this issue?
The article "Wood fire heaters are a danger to public health" (canberratimes.com.au, June 18) tries to make the case for switching away from these heaters.
It also makes the remarkably naive claim that "as people learn about the impacts of wood heaters on their neighbours, friends and relatives - on pregnant women, young children and the elderly - many will make the switch".
Nonsense. People are selfish and will hang onto these heaters for the "ambience" and whatever else they feel that comes with them. Forget everyone else; out of sight, out of mind. It's not until they or their immediate family is afflicted that they'll consider making the switch. Until then, social-mindedness will keep going up in smoke.
Sleep having eluded me in the wee small hours of Saturday morning, as is my wont, I turned to the radio and happened to tune into the Senate "debate" (I use that term loosely) on the Constitutional Alteration (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice) Bill.
In a desperate attempt to pass the legislation before the impending winter parliamentary recess proceedings went beyond 2.30am.
In seeking clarification on the workings, structure and governance of the proposed Voice, Senator Michaelia Cash put numerous, albeit persistent, though not unreasonable questions to Senator Murray Watt. She was consistently answered with, "I refer to my previous answer", or even more dismissively, no response, together with constant interjections from other senators.
One positive from this exchange after an unedifying parliamentary week was that it cured my insomnia.
Eric Hunter has been taken to task by Mario Stivaia (Letters, June 17) for stirring the Voice pot by invoking the indifference of imperial authorities to the 1838 Myall Creek massacre.
This very well-documented event was perhaps not the best example to invoke to demonstrate how dastardly the imperial authorities could be towards Indigenous Australians in colonial times.
The then governor of NSW, George Gipps, sent the Muswellbrook magistrate Denny Day with mounted troops to arrest the perpetrators. Against adverse local public opinion, Gipps insisted on trying 11 of the offenders for murder and refused clemency for the seven who were subsequently hanged for their crime.
Whatever colonial opinion and practice may have been, governor Gipps obviously took the orders from his king seriously.
I've been to the website and can confirm that the planners of the new Canberra Theatre have gone the full carbuncle. Apparently we are to have a building that "references Canberra's modernist and brutalist landmarks", which means that we are to get a cutting-edge, 1957-style building that only the dimmest and laziest of architects could love.
Indeed, it's the kind of building that other cities are either demolishing or hiding behind new facades. You think I'm exaggerating? Go to the website and see for yourself.
There have, of course, been some great brutalist buildings (Sydney's Sirius building comes to mind), but they are few and far between and this is not one of them. Architecture has moved on from the 1950s. Other cities are building wonderful, imaginative complexes designed to engage rather than repel. We should do the same.
Your article "Shifting demand issue as EV sales soar" (canberratimes.com.au, June 16) raises the spectre of so-called "convenience charging".
In this scenario, EV drivers return home in the early evening, charge their vehicles throughout the evening, and add to peak demand on the electricity network.
This is obviously undesirable but is easily avoided.
We shouldn't confuse convenience charging with "convenience plugging".
It is convenient to plug in an EV before you walk away and every EV I've seen has the ability to set a charging schedule. Plug in whenever you like but charging will follow the schedule.
Starting charging after midnight; 100km of range can be regained by 7am with a trickle charge from a standard power point. This is much more than the typical 40km driven each day in urban Australia.
Smoothing out electricity demand has been a perpetual challenge. EVs can be a flexible addition to the grid and should not be seen instinctively as a problem.
My grandfather was the licensee of the Hotel Kurrajong. My father was a colourful life member of Canberra hockey, and after Canberra High School I was just shuffled off to Vietnam.
We have solid links with Canberra since as long as anyone can remember. I am a "rusted on" Ainslie boy. I even remember the refugee camp there.
We have always sat on the concrete chair at the corner of Limestone Avenue and Quick Street. All of us have had our photo taken there. Read the inscription on the nameplate. It refers to the Australian Natives Association.
But it has become cracked and tired-looking. This is the broken window syndrome. Some box-ticker will have it removed and an aluminium one put there. I don't want that to happen.
I wrote to recent prime minister Scott Morrison and the then-leader of the opposition Anthony Albanese about this but, alas, no response.
Then I got this bright idea. Write to the editor of The Canberra Times.
There has been discussion about the police force being stressed.
I have always thought that being a police officer must be a thankless, and dangerous, job in which members would be regularly put in no-win situations.
However, let's not forget how stressful it is for the public to have a police force that has been so reduced in size that it no longer does the basics.
Car crashes (including where the driver of one vehicle flees) and burglaries, for example, are no longer routinely attended.
The almost total absence of routine patrols means bad drivers, whether they be reckless, malicious, or incompetent, rarely face any consequences for their dangerous driving.
Reduced police resources can encourage people to thumb their noses at the law. This is not good news for those of us who can be impacted by their actions.
It is apparent the opposition is about to make history in a very bad way that will haunt them for decades. By opposing the Voice they have made it all but certain the referendum will fail. What an own goal.
I was both delighted to learn the government passed legislation allowing it to cancel Russia's lease on a site for a new embassy near Parliament House, citing national security concerns. I applaud our parliamentarians for their timely and decisive action. Australia cannot afford to have a rogue state such as Russia with an embassy located directly adjacent to Parliament House.
Despite very few direct interests in the region, Australia has shown extraordinary generous ongoing support for Ukraine, both humanitarian and in military terms.
Every form of Nazi insignia and paraphernalia, including the Nazi salute, should be banned to send a clear message that the Nazi symbols of fascism have no place whatsoever in our democracy and multiracial society.
Why was there no television coverage of the Ashes on Friday and Sunday nights. No explanation was provided, either.
If the unfortunate happens and either Hamish Blake or Leigh Sales wins a Gold Logie I will migrate to North Korea and live there in solitary isolation for the rest of my life.
It's fashionable to contend we need a health care, not a sick care system. But people will always get sick and injured, irrespective of their lifestyle.
If the Uluru Statement and the Indigenous Voice to Parliament are so bad for Australia and Australians, why do so many people feel the need to make up stupid and obvious lies about them? Dutton and co can't nail down a single provable issue.
Bullying is still rife in ACT hospitals. If you take action against unfair and ultimately unsafe rostering expect to hear from the solicitors. Dave Peffer is trying, clearly singlehandedly, to stamp out this culture. The rot is at the top.
Mario Stivala lauds the stability of our constitutional monarchy and says Aboriginal massacres prior to federation are a red herring (Letters, June 17). What does he think about the massacres after federation and more recent and subtler forms of genocide?
How many times does UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres need to sound the alarm about the urgent need to address climate change before people will listen? Pollution from fossil fuels reached a record high in 2022.
Capitalism's appropriation of public goods is an obscenity made possible by opportunistic politicians for short-term budget padding.
The result is taxpayer-subsidised cartel operators gouge captive consumers while rewarding shareholders executives. ("AGL electrified by profit outlook", June 17).
AGL's profit reinforces that it is time we end fossil fuel subsidies and use the money for a climate disaster fund.
So the ACT's getting $50 million from the feds for "social housing". I do hope our local government doesn't tip it down the bottomless "light rail" pit.
