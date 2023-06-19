The Canberra Times
Wood heaters are major contributors to dangerous air pollution

By Letters to the Editor
June 20 2023 - 5:30am
Wood heaters and open fires generate toxic smoke that can kill people. Picture by David Ellery
The article on the dangers of wood heaters for public health ("Imagine the outcry if factories did this", June 18, p16) is authoritative and timely. The public health costs for the majority created by a minority of the population (10 per cent or less) using wood heaters are huge. Yet many wood heater users seem to be unaware of the damage they are inflicting on the community.

