The Canberra Raiders want to avoid the Ben Hunt rumour mill unless the unhappy St George Illawarra Dragons halfback is genuine about his desire to seek a new start at another club outside of Queensland.
Hunt appears determined to leave the club with two-and-a-half years remaining on his NRL contract, despite the Dragons' best efforts to keep him against his will, denying his management's release request on Sunday.
Green Machine supporters are eager to see the Raiders throw their hat in the ring to fight for Hunt's signature should he depart the club.
Even though Canberra rates the Maroons star highly, and Hunt's camp are keeping their options open, the Raiders' hands are tied while he's still signed to the Red V until the end of 2025.
"We can't approach Ben's manager because he's got a contract," Raiders coach Ricky Stuart told The Canberra Times.
Until the Raiders' halves succession plan becomes clearer with five-eighth Jack Wighton's exit to Souths looming at the end of this season, the uncomfortable reality is Canberra will keep being mentioned as potential suitors for halves on the open market, along with other teams in need of a boost in that area.
If Hunt does leave the Dragons, it will ignite a chaotic round of musical chairs in the NRL following Luke Brooks' decision to depart Wests Tigers just over a week ago.
Other notable playmakers not locked in for next season include Shaun Johnson and Jaeman Salmon.
The Raiders would need to make an attractive offer to lure Hunt away from moving closer to family in Queensland, with the Gold Coast Titans best placed to snatch the 33-year-old from the Dragons.
Current Canberra No.7 Jamal Fogarty is currently signed until the end of next season, and back-up halves Brad Schneider, 22, and Matt Frawley, 28, could step up in place of Wighton, however, they are both off-contract after this year.
The club is still working out what the future looks like without Wighton.
"There's a lot doing in regards to retention and recruitment but it's not something we want to continually talk about," Stuart said of the latter duo.
Former Raiders five-eighth Laurie Daley said the writing looked to be on the wall for the Dragons to have to reluctantly grant Hunt's release eventually, despite chief executive Ryan Webb's confidence they could convince him to stay.
Not even the Dragons' controversial new head coach from 2024, former assistant Shane Flanagan, is likely to change Hunt's tune on seeking a release.
And that's not just because Flanagan would be replacing Hunt's friend and fellow Rockhampton product Anthony Griffin, who was shown the door by the Dragons after two-and-a-half years.
"Shane Flanagan's been there before, so it's not like you're getting a coach that Ben Hunt has had nothing to do with," Daley said on Sky Sports Radio.
"I know Flanno wants to sit down with him and talk about his vision, but I think he's definitely made his mind up that he doesn't want to be there.
"This is the issue now - how do the Dragons handle it?
"Because if you don't grant him a release I think he's too far invested in leaving the club and he's not going to give you everything you need from him this year, and where does it leave you next year?"
Daley believed the sticking point for the Dragons would be what they can get for Hunt, and ensuring their valuable playmaker and skipper doesn't leave for nothing.
"At some stage it'll get to the point where they'll release him, but they'll have to try and get something for him, rather than a clean release," Daley said.
"They might look at players, they might look at getting a transfer fee off a club.
"If you've got someone that doesn't want to be there it's pretty hard to continually pick them and have them in your club when you know deep down they're just not going to work hard for you.
"It's just untenable. In my time, when you've got someone who desperately wants out, you've got to cut the cord and the sooner you do that the better."
Melanie Dinjaski
