I was completely underwhelmed by the first series of And Just Like That, the Sex and the City spin-off that debuted early in 2022.
I was kind of excited to learn that I had aged in real-time with the fab four. In season one, we were all 55. Surely our lives had something in common?
But no.
I get it that no one really wants to make a television show about the "real lives" of women of a certain age. Chin hairs aren't sexy, nor are ageing parents, or the cost-of-living struggles.
But the lives of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte were so out of line with my own, I felt as though I had never known any of them.
And I thought I did. When SATC first aired in the late 1990s, I was there. I reckon I've seen every one of the 94 episodes, at least once. Where have those 25 years gone?
Foxtel's launched a pop-up channel that's been running episodes 24/7 over the past week or so. Remember The Baby Shower episode, the first time Carrie met Big, Samantha's fun neighbours in the meat packing district and that roof-top party, rabbits, swear words and so many sex scenes, weddings and divorces, boyfriends, husbands and lovers. And the clothes. Even I, the most unfashionable person I know, was fascinated by the clothes.
It was like catching up with old friends after so long apart and just falling back into that comfortable rhythm.
But then episode one of And Just Like That's season two aired on Thursday night and that rhythm was completely out of sync again.
It opened strong. The opening sequence involved all the main characters getting sexy with their significant others. Like, I'm not getting around in a silky negligee ready to jump into the sack with my own sexy man - hello single life - but you go girls.
But then, as the episode unfolded, it just reminded me that I'd rather be living my pretty basic life.
Carrie admitted she doesn't cook, apart from a piece of salmon here and there. The episode revolved around them all getting ready for the Met Gala, which designers they were wearing, who they were taking. Miranda and Che are still going hard at it, literally, but then Che gets all defensive about her body image. Lisa Todd Wexley has been up since 4am working on some work thing, while wrangling her three children and her husband who's lost his favourite tie. (That was probably the most realistic thing in the whole episode, as she sat in her walk-in wardrobe which was bigger than Carrie's infamous apartment.)
The other thing that annoyed me about the episode is they seemed to inject shock moments just for the sake of it. The c-word. A drunk Nya doing sexy Facetime only to discover her husband's in a hotel room with a younger woman. Miranda and Che experimenting with a particular sex toy, Miranda and Che just being Miranda and Che. There are glimpses of the old Miranda, but she's the one whose growth has been stunted the most. I miss her.
I miss Samantha too. So much. There are rumours she'll make a guest appearance. I'm holding out for that. She was the one who inspired the women to be their best selves. Whether they realised it at the time or not.
And then there's the issue of Aiden. It's been pretty much confirmed John Corbett will be back. I liked Aiden. He deserved better than Carrie. On the list of bad boyfriends in SATC, he's way down my list. (And it was great to run into Vince Vaughn's Keith Travers during my Foxtel binge, selling himself as Matt Damon's personal assistant when he was really Carrie Fisher's housesitter.)
I wonder how And Just Like That will address the idea of reconnecting with old boyfriends. Not sure if it's a good thing to do. But it's Aiden so I'm here for it.
And I'll be here for the whole thing too, if I'm honest. Even if they annoy the hell out of me, even if I don't understand how women my age can still be so self-absorbed, how women can spend so much money on clothes.
But sometimes that's what the best friendships are based on. Our differences. And how those differences make us reflect on our own lives.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
