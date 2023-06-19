Despite "no" increasing in national polls; despite Dutton's campaign tricks borrowed from the US far right; despite the widespread ignorance of and misunderstanding about our constitution (even at the highest level of party leadership); and despite only eight of 44 referendums being passed; I still think Australians will do the fair thing and vote "yes". Nearly all the past successful referendums and plebiscites were on issues of fairness one way or the other.