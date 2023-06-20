This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
No matter where you stand, the next few months are going to be loud. Voices raised for the Voice. Voices raised against. And, if the standard of debate of the Senate on Monday was any indication, calls to keep the discourse respectful are more important than ever.
Most caustic in their opposition were independent senators Lidia Thorpe and Pauline Hanson.
Thorpe used her time as a look-at-me-too moment, to rail against the "racist, colonial institution" which provides her $217,000 a year public platform.
"I'm here to infiltrate it," she thundered. "To rattle the cages to destroy the white supremacy that is represented in this place." She added that she'd be around for five more years. "I don't need no one's vote," she taunted, breathing new life into Paul Keating's famous assessment of the upper house as "unrepresentative swill". Thorpe got into the Senate on the Greens ticket. She'll depart in half a decade as an independent, having left the Greens over her anti-Voice stance.
Hanson whined as usual, trafficking falsehoods about the Stolen Generations and whataboutmeisms related to her own alleged connections to country as well as a truckload of other impenetrable blather. Dreadful stuff that doesn't bear repeating because we've heard it all before - unfortunately.
Now the referendum legislation has passed the parliament, the campaigns for and against begin in earnest.
The challenge for the "yes" campaign is to convince an electorate battered by immediate and seemingly endless financial hardship that changing the constitution is a first-order priority. The PM's constant assurances the Voice will only affect a small percentage of the population makes that proposition difficult to sell to people whose top priority is paying the bills.
The advantage enjoyed by the "no" campaign is fear that the Voice will tie the government up in consultative knots, from defence to parking tickets, as the Coalition is fond of repeating. No matter that parking tickets are the preserve of the lowliest level of government - local councils.
Now it's left the rowdy halls of Parliament, let's hope the debate is conducted in a reasonable and respectful fashion - as urged powerfully by Labor senator Malarndirri McCarthy. "I still urge all Australians to dig deep, to listen to the better side of yourself throughout this debate, and to keep it at a level that is respectful," she told the Senate.
"That means all sides - all of us on the 'yes' side, I urge you to be mindful of the commentary and the conversations that we have with the broader Australian public. All those on the 'no' side, I ask you to do the same."
Conducted poorly or irresponsibly, the debate over the Voice has the potential to divide us much more than the Voice itself, should it be successful at the referendum.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you think the Voice will succeed? Are you in favour or against? Do you worry the campaigns for or against will be too divisive? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
- The Greens have teamed up with the Coalition to delay a vote on Labor's housing affordability package until October, vowing not to "roll over" on renters' rights. The move prompted outcry from Labor senators, with Senator Don Farrell calling the Greens and the Coalition "the axis of evil".
- The hunt is on for one taxi passenger that left a "substantial amount" of money in a Melbourne cab. The driver of the taxi said he had no idea the cash had been left in the back seat and he continued to accept fares across Melbourne's metropolitan suburbs for days before finding the bundle.
- Embattled senator David Van has had a senior position in the upper house revoked. Senate President Sue Lines on Monday revoked the warrant nominating Senator Van to act as a temporary chair of committees when the deputy president and chair of committees was absent.
YOU SAID IT: Low unemployment figures are good news and bad news at the same time, which suggests there's something wrong with capitalism.
Phil says: "Surely, there is a better way of regulating our economic system than deliberately creating unemployment to ensure inflation continues along on its merry way at a targeted 3.5 per cent. Why must we have unemployment? Why must we have inflation? The answer my friends is not blowing in the wind - it's capitalism. Those rich moguls, barons, oligarchs and local councils need growth. Why can't they be satisfied with the status quo for a few years to give us all a break from the endless cycle of hand-wringing as we wait with bated breath for Doctor Dread - sorry, the guv'nor of the Big Bank - to announce to one and all, as on Groundhog Day, that 'Sorry everyone, you'll have to work longer and spend less'."
"Once you accept the reality that the current economic system is designed to assist the rich get richer and that voters, as per the 2019 election result, are happy to keep the status quo of aspirational politics, then all one can do is try to survive as best as one can," says John.
Arthur says: "Proper management of the economy will achieve full employment as well as slaying the inflation dragon. The government has a responsibility to do so but is reluctant to take the necessary steps because it may harm them at the ballot box. The opposition needs to take a responsible position and likewise put the wellbeing of the economy ahead of concerns about the ballot box. Increased taxation of the wealthy is overdue but the increased revenue must be put into debt reduction, not increased government spending. The opposition ought to present positive alternatives and offer constructive criticism for management of the economy instead of fuelling the disgraceful, destructive silly games we saw last week. Perhaps I am dreaming to even think politicians will behave like mature adults and accept their responsibilities."
"The neoliberal yardstick that sets what, to the neolibs, is an acceptable rate of unemployment, is known as 'NAIRU', the Non-Accelerating Inflation Rate of Unemployment," says Barnard. "The rate that was set in Australia a few years ago was about 5.8 per cent. I'm not aware of any recent change to that. Basically, the idea is that if you create an unemployment pool of, say, 5.8 per cent or more, then wage increases will be contained at a level which will prevent inflation, because the poor bloody infantry, aka employees, will be too scared to ask for more money because they'll get sacked and replaced from the pool. This idea, like most other bad ideas, is based on a false assumption - that wage pressures are the only, or at least the primary, causes of inflation. This is demonstrably wrong in Australia's current situation, but the RBA has its blinkers firmly attached to its horses' heads and doesn't seem to see what's really happening."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
