"The neoliberal yardstick that sets what, to the neolibs, is an acceptable rate of unemployment, is known as 'NAIRU', the Non-Accelerating Inflation Rate of Unemployment," says Barnard. "The rate that was set in Australia a few years ago was about 5.8 per cent. I'm not aware of any recent change to that. Basically, the idea is that if you create an unemployment pool of, say, 5.8 per cent or more, then wage increases will be contained at a level which will prevent inflation, because the poor bloody infantry, aka employees, will be too scared to ask for more money because they'll get sacked and replaced from the pool. This idea, like most other bad ideas, is based on a false assumption - that wage pressures are the only, or at least the primary, causes of inflation. This is demonstrably wrong in Australia's current situation, but the RBA has its blinkers firmly attached to its horses' heads and doesn't seem to see what's really happening."