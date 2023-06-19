The Canberra Times
'Amazing bunch of individuals': Australian students to represent Australia in science and maths

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
Updated June 30 2023 - 4:51pm, first published June 19 2023 - 2:25pm
Brindabella Christian College year 12 student Henry Morgan will represent Australia in the Earth Sciences team. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Brindabella Christian College year 12 student Henry Morgan will represent Australia in the Earth Sciences team. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Excited high school students filed into Parliament House on Monday morning, waiting to be announced as representatives for Australia in the fields of science and mathematics.

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

