'Amazing bunch of individuals': Australian students to represent Australia in science and maths

Excited high school students filed into Parliament House on Monday morning, waiting to be announced as representatives for Australia in the fields of science and mathematics.
The 31 students turned up in the national capital to be announced as competitors in the International Science Olympiads by Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic, with an appears by Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil as well.
In the coming months, the students will travel overseas to compete in Olympiad events across disciplines including biology, chemistry, earth science, informatics, mathematics and physics.
They will face off against more than 1900 students from 104 nations across the globe.
"It is surreal I've never really done anything like that at all before, so it's very exciting," 17-year-old Henry Morgan said of his morning in Parliament House.
The year 12 student will represent Canberra's Brindabella Christian College in the Earth Sciences team, after winning his spot through a rigorous qualification process.
Though he will compete virtually, staying in Canberra to do so, Henry said he was looking forward to the competition and meeting like-minded students.
"I'm looking at going into university in something to do with either Earth Science or engineering. So yeah, definitely a science kind of guy."
Australian Science Innovations and International Mathematical Olympiad support students to take part in the events, with programs funded through the federal government.
"Good science is central to solving every social and economic issue we face today," Australian Science Innovations chair Anna Davis said.
"Among this year's Olympiad competitors are students who've told us they want to cure Alzheimer's Disease, solve clean energy and climate tech challenges, promote ocean and Antarctic health and explore the intersection of engineering and space.
"They're an amazing bunch of individuals and every one of them deserves their place on the Olympiad team. We can't wait to celebrate their success."
Those selected also include students from Launceston, David Brown from Launceston Christian School, and Burnie, Penny Tassicker, from Marist Regional College, while Angus Kiang from Smith's Hill High School will represent Wollongong.
International Biology Olympiad competitor Alex Park from Victoria's Werribee High School and International Earth Science Olympiad team member Sydney Richter from Cairns State High School, are among students representing regional Australia in the competition.
International Biology Olympiad team, competing in United Arab Emirates, 3-11 July 2023
International Chemistry Olympiad team, competing in Switzerland, 16-25 July
International Earth Science Olympiad team, competing online, 16-25 July 2023
International Informatics Olympiad, competing in Hungary, 28 August-4 September 2023
International Mathematical Olympiad, competing in Japan, 2-13 July 2023
International Physics Olympiad team, competing Japan, 10-17 July 2023
