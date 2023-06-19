The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Zoë Wundenberg | People with disabilities disadvantaged by misunderstandings around productivity

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
June 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People with a disability often offer different benefits to the workplace than can be measured on a graph. Picture Getty Images
People with a disability often offer different benefits to the workplace than can be measured on a graph. Picture Getty Images

Thirty-eight per cent of Australians living with a disability are living either near or below the poverty line, representing a third of Australians living in poverty, despite only making up 18 per cent of the nation's population. These figures mean that an Australian with a disability is 2.7 times more likely to be at risk of poverty than a person living in other OECD countries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.