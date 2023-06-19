In particular, the connection between physical output and wage reduction is problematic. A person's contribution to the work environment is very difficult to quantify holistically, but limiting the assessment to looking at how long it takes a person to complete a workplace task fails to acknowledge the positive impact they can have on the productivity of those around them. Contributing to a positive workplace culture, providing friendship, support and confidence building, together with morale and motivation are all important parts of a person's capacity in the workplace and none of this is taken into account.