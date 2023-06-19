Times Past: June 20, 1979

For those who are still part of football pools among friends or at work, there is always the hope for a big win. The Canberra Times reported on such a win for a lucky sailor on this day in 1979.
When Chief Petty Officer Bob Bowden, of HMAS Harman, heard he had won at least $250,000 in the football pools he refused to believe it.
Then he rang his wife Patricia and their two children at the family home in Vincentia on Jervis Bay. She did not believe it, either.
The previous night at the sailors' mess at Harman, he was trying to place another call to his wife to see whether the news "had sunk in".
"Things are pretty busy here", CPO Bowden said as he shouted another round of drinks. "Everyone's pleased for me."
A shipwright with the Navy for the previous 16 years, CPO Bowden had served in several ships and shore establishments including Melbourne, Albatross, Stalwart, Creswell, Anzac and the Sydney. As well as calling his wife, CPO Bowden called his parents back over in Perth. "At first I thought I'd won $20,000," he said. "That seemed unbelievable. Now it's over a quarter of a million. Well!"
The Bowdens didn't want for much. The chief drove home on weekends and the children, who were 16 and 11, enjoyed a good life by the sea.
It was not the first win in the pools for CPO Bowden. About three years previous, he had his first win after several years of trying. That win was $2.40
So what was the plan for the quarter of $1 million? Ironically, he wished to be a paying passenger on a big ocean liner with the family. And he was looking forward to it. "It will be great!" he said.
