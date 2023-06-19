Canberra Raiders star Xavier Savage has been encouraged to stay ready and keep challenging the NRL starters in front of him as he battles to break back into the lineup.
Savage started pre-season as the top choice fullback, until a broken jaw hampered his plans.
He could only watch on as usual centre Sebastian Kris went from stand-in fullback to filling the role full-time, growing with confidence in each game.
Savage's single NRL appearance this season came courtesy of Albert Hopoate dropping out of Magic Round to attend his sister's wedding and the 21-year-old hasn't been able to play first grade since.
The Cairns product suffered another setback two weeks ago, a minor hamstring injury keeping him out of round 15 in NSW Cup, but after a bye Savage should be back in action.
"He'll be available for selection," coach Ricky Stuart said.
"He's sitting right on the fringe at the moment. He's been out injured with a hamstring from training, so it's a matter of getting him back, getting healthy and contesting for his spot again."
Savage's injury hiccup happened in the same training session prop Joe Tapine and NSW Cup outside back James Schiller also had niggles.
"We had three injuries that day at training," Stuart said.
"Joe had a slight strain to his calf but he was OK. James Schiller had a slight problem with his thigh and Xavier did his hammy. It was the second-last session of the week so it was more precautionary for the latter two boys, who didn't play that week."
While Savage isn't getting the NRL game time he might have hoped for earlier in the year, Stuart was ecstatic at the club's depth, urging his young fullback to keep pushing for a call-up.
"There was an opportunity there for Seb at fullback and he's taken it with both hands and he's playing very good football," Stuart said.
"But he's got pressure on him from Xavier, so Xavier needs to be playing consistently, high-quality football in NSW Cup for when his time comes. He's got to be ready to go. They're best of mates and they know there's competition there. There's also the opportunity for Xavier playing wing as well."
The Raiders should be able to welcome back their two State of Origin stars Hudson Young and Corey Horsburgh for their 2019 grand final rematch against the Roosters in Sydney on Sunday, but Stuart wants to "wait and see".
Young is named in the Origin II starting lineup for the NSW Blues, and Horsburgh is 19th man for Queensland in Brisbane.
"We'll just wait and see how Hudson gets through the game," Stuart said.
"He's got a longer turnaround to what he did after the first game. Corey is 19th man but you just never know if he's going to be used. We'll let the boys get their job done this week and then see where we sit from there."
Sunday: Sydney Roosters v Canberra Raiders, Sydney Football Stadium, 6.15pm.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
