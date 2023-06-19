Homelessness services will get a boost to their funding in the upcoming ACT budget to help meet increasing demand.
The funding package will include $14.3 million over four years to increase the capacity of existing homelessness services.
Ainslie Lodge, MacKillop House, Axial Housing and the Early Morning Centre will share in $2.3 million of funding over two years.
In the next financial year, the ACT government will allocate $1.7 million to continue funding the rough sleeper program, complex client program and client support fund. OneLink and Domestic Violence Crisis Service will receive $1.2 million for hotel brokerage.
The government will also spend $389,000 to increase the capacity of food services and $256,000 for sector development and training.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the funding would help support the partnerships with organisations who help Canberrans in need.
"We are committed to supporting all Canberrans - acknowledging the range of factors that might lead to individuals and families needing to access homelessness services support," Mr Barr said.
Homelessness and housing services minister Rebecca Vassarotti said the support came amid the worst housing crisis seen in generations.
"Homelessness is a destabilising and devastating experience for any Canberran to go through," Ms Vassarotti said.
"We know there are more people in need than ever before, and the complexity of need is increasing. We need to ensure these services have the funding and support they need to respond to Canberrans who need our help."
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
