Times Past: June 21, 1972

June 21 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on June 21, 1972.
The Concorde was the view of the future in the 1970s. It was a vision to look at and the supersonic travel was one that had previously only been written about in terms of passenger flight. Its futuristic engines and looks made flying commercial more elite.

