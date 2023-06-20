Times Past: June 21, 1972

The Concorde was the view of the future in the 1970s. It was a vision to look at and the supersonic travel was one that had previously only been written about in terms of passenger flight. Its futuristic engines and looks made flying commercial more elite.
On this day in 1972, Canberrans were very eager to catch their first in-person look at the new airliner but many missed it due to a miscommunication.
Thousands of people waited in Canberra streets to see the Anglo-French supersonic airliner Concorde fly over the city, unaware that it had arrived early, made only one low sweep over the airport and then had flown out to sea.
More than 60 people telephoned The Canberra Times to complain that they had neither heard nor seen the aircraft. Complaints also jammed the switchboard at 2CA.
About 1200 people who arrived early on Mount Ainslie were rewarded with a close up view of the Concorde as it flew past only about 2000 feet away. Its nose visor was not drooped, giving those in Canberra who did see it probably the best sight any Australians will get of the aircraft in "clean" form.
Even when making a steep climb, the Concorde engines were making no more noise than the DC9 aircraft which had taken off from Canberra about an hour before.
As the aircraft dipped low over the northern suburbs to make up its run, its four prototype Rolls Royce-Seroma Olympus engines were making less noise than the turbo props of a RAAF Hercules transport which arrived not long after.
Among the thousands of people who missed seeing the aircraft because of the pilot's failure to make the pre-announced circuit of the city were the staff of the British High Commission, who waited on the roof of their building.
A British Aircraft Corporation spokesman said: "The Concorde flight path over Canberra was cleared by the Department of Civil Aviation. BAC was sorry if the terms of the announcement of the overflight meant that many people were unable to see the aircraft".
