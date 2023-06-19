The ACT Brumbies are optimistic Noah Lolesio will remain with the franchise as the flyhalf prepares to make a call on his future.
The 23-year-old has a player option in his contract for 2024 and will meet with club officials over the coming days to discuss his plans for next year.
A key aspect of the conversations will centre around Lolesio's Wallabies aspirations. The flyhalf appears to be on the outside looking in and was overlooked for Eddie Jones' initial training squad in April.
The coach will announce his squad for the Rugby Championship on Sunday; Quade Cooper, Bernard Foley and Carter Gordon expected to be named ahead of Lolesio.
ACT coach Stephen Larkham has worked closely with the flyhalf and was impressed with his development throughout the season.
While cashed-up overseas clubs are circling, Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson said the team was committed to retaining Lolesio.
"We're very hopeful that Noah will be recommitting to us for 2024 and we'll hopefully get that sorted out in the coming days," Thomson said.
The conversations with Lolesio come as the Brumbies opted against formally pursuing concerns with a number of crucial refereeing decisions late in Saturday's semi-final loss to the Chiefs.
Larkham expressed his disappointment post-game, a controversial ruling in the 66th minute crippling his team's chances.
Super Rugby officials declined to comment on the decisions, while the coach is likely to avoid sanction for his comments.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
