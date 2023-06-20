The Big Book of Beautiful Biscuits is an Australian Women's Weekly classic. This bestseller from 1982 has been reprinted six times. With fantastic recipes for sweet and savoury biscuits - fruits, nuts, coffee, chocolate, shortbread and meringue to name just a few - The Big Book of Beautiful Biscuits is sure to become a classic for a new generation of bakers.
Ingredients
125g butter
1/2 tsp vanilla essence
40g icing sugar mixture
150g plain flour
35g cornflour
2 tbsp raspberry jam, approximately
Vanilla cream:
1/4 tsp gelatine
1 tbsp water
55g caster sugar
1 tbsp milk
90g butter
1/2 tsp vanilla essence
Icing:
160g icing sugar mixture
1/2 tsp vanilla essence
1 tbsp milk, approximately
1 tbsp cocoa
1 tsp milk, approximately, extra
Method
1. Beat butter, essence and sifted sugar in small bowl with electric mixer until smooth. Stir in sifted flours, mix to a soft dough. Knead gently on lightly floured surface until smooth. Roll dough between sheets of baking paper until 3mm thick. Cut into 5cm rounds. Place rounds about 3cm apart on greased oven trays. Bake in moderate oven about 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on trays.
2. Sandwich biscuits with jam and vanilla cream. Spread a little vanilla icing over half of each biscuit; leave to set. Cover remaining half of biscuit with chocolate icing; leave to set.
3. Vanilla cream: Combine gelatine, water, sugar and milk in small pan, whisk over heat until sugar is dissolved; cool. Beat butter and essence in small bowl with electric mixer until light and fluffy. With motor operating, gradually add milk mixture, beat until combined.
4. Icing: Sift icing sugar into small bowl, stir in essence and enough milk to make a stiff paste; divide into two heatproof bowls. Stir sifted cocoa and enough extra milk into one bowl to make a stiff paste. Stir both icings over hot water until spreadable.
Makes about 15.
Ingredients
300g plain flour
1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda
1 tsp ground cinnamon
2 tsp ground ginger
220g caster sugar
125g butter, chopped
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 tsp golden syrup
Method
1. Sift dry ingredients into medium bowl, stir in sugar, rub in butter. Stir in egg and golden syrup; mix well. Roll rounded teaspoons of mixture into balls; flatten slightly, place about 3cm apart on greased oven trays. Bake in moderately slow oven about 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on trays.
Makes about 45.
Ingredients
250g packet milk arrowroot biscuits
125ml sweetened condensed milk
125g butter, chopped
1 tsp grated lemon rind
90g coconut
2 tbsp coconut, extra
Lemon icing:
280g icing sugar mixture
1 tsp soft butter
1 tbsp lemon juice, approximately
Method
1. Blend or process biscuits until finely crushed. Combine milk and butter in medium pan, stir over heat until butter is melted; stand until warm. Stir in biscuit crumbs, rind and coconut; mix well. Press mixture evenly over base of greased 19cm 29cm rectangular slice pan; refrigerate one hour. Spread slice with lemon icing, sprinkle with extra coconut.
2. Lemon icing: Sift icing sugar into small heatproof bowl, stir in butter and enough juice to make a stiff paste. Stir over hot water until spreadable.
Makes 16.
Ingredients
250g butter
55g icing sugar mixture
225g plain flour
75g cornflour
Lemon cream:
60g butter
1 tsp grated lemon rind
80g icing sugar mixture
3 tsp lemon juice
Method
1. Beat butter and sifted icing sugar in small bowl with electric mixer until smooth. Stir in sifted flours. Spoon mixture into piping bag fitted with a large fluted tube. Pipe 3cm rosettes about 3cm apart on greased oven trays. Bake in moderate oven about 12 minutes or until firm. Cool on wire racks. Sandwich biscuits with lemon cream.
2. Lemon cream: Beat butter, rind and sifted icing sugar in small bowl with electric mixer until light and fluffy, beat in juice.
Makes about 20.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
