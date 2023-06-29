Connect with the sea like never before aboard Star Princess

View + 14 Photos

This is branded content for Princess Cruises.

Love cruising and want a unique experience?



Never been cruising and want to start with something special?

Book the holiday of a lifetime and experience a connection to the sea like never before aboard Princess' newest ship, Star Princess.



The Star Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy with the ship's maiden voyage set for August 2025. Picture Princess Cruises

Star Princess will set sail on her maiden voyage from Rome on August 4, 2025 headed to the Mediterranean for nine-nights.



Star Princess joins sister ship, Sun Princess, in being the largest ships ever built for Princess at 175,500 tonnes carrying 4,300 guests.



The new ships are 20 per cent larger with a design unique to Princess with a focus on dynamic, outward views.

Sun Princess will start sailing in 2024 if you can't wait until 2025 to experience the luxury and unique design offered aboard these impressive vessels.

"Sun Princess is designed to simultaneously embrace Princess heritage while boldly pressing into the future with iconic, elegant and pure lines unique to our brand," Princess president John Padgett said.



"A show-stopping, first-of-its-kind Dome on the top deck and suspended glass Piazza in the centre of Sun Princess offer innovative designs showcasing expansive ocean views for incredible opportunities to connect with the sea."



Designed for views

The unique spaces designed to maximise experience and views include:



The Dome is a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini.

The next-level piazza features a glass sphere.

The Piazza space in the Sun Princess. Picture Princess Cruises

The Princess arena is a configurable, technologically-advanced main theatre allowing Princess to produce a variety of innovative entertainment concepts.

The majestic dining room is positioned aft of the ship to deliver unforgettable wake views.

The dining room offers unforgettable wake views. Picture Princess Cruises

The experience



Princess first set sail in the Mediterranean in 1985, to mark the 40 year anniversary the two new ships will start sailing the Mediterranean.



Star Princess will depart Rome on August 4, 2025 for a nine-night Italy and Greece voyage, followed by a variety of 10-night cruises visiting iconic destinations such as Florence, Barcelona and Mykonos.



Sun Princess will sail a series of seven-night Mediterranean voyages from Barcelona, Rome or Athens, that will visit coveted destinations including Istanbul, Naples and Santorini.

Accommodation

Suites aboard the new ships are spacious and a new level of luxury has been introduced that's exclusive to Sun Princess, the Signature Collection.



The Signature Collection suites include access to the Signature Restaurant, Signature Lounge, and Signature Sun Deck, a private area of the Sanctuary.

The Reserve Collection offers the best-located mini suite staterooms including Reserve Collection Cabana rooms, resort-style staterooms that offer a balcony and private cabana, an extra-large outdoor lounge space. These premium accommodations include access to the Reserve Collection Restaurant.

Caring for the environment

Both new ships have LNG fuel technology which significantly reduces air emissions and marine gas-oil to minimise the cruise line's environmental footprint.

While centralised bio-digesters and dehydrators recycle food waste reducing the use of landfills.

With a new cruise ship design connecting cruise-goers to the sea like never before, luxury accommodation and beautiful destinations, there's never been a better time to book a room aboard a Princess ship.

