A former Canberra Capitals duo will be called on to fill the void left by Marianna Tolo after the Australian Opals star was ruled out of the Asia Cup campaign.
The Opals will name their 12-strong roster on Tuesday morning as they finalise preparations for the tournament, which starts in Sydney next week.
The squad has been hit by injuries and player unavailability due to clashes with the WNBA schedule in the United States as the Opals target a golden dream.
Tolo - a former Capitals captain - was expected to spearhead the side after her return from Europe before succumbing to "another weird foot injury".
Lauren Scherf and Keely Froling will step up in her absence, while another Canberra championship winner - Maddy Rocci - also gets her opportunity to shine.
The Opals overlooked Shaneice Swain, who signed a deal with the Sydney Flames last week, while Alex Bunton also missed the final cut after her surprise call up with the extended squad in May.
Tolo, a multiple WNBL champion and Olympian, has just finished a hectic season in Spain and will return later this year for another stint in Europe.
"It was so tough to keep turning up and fighting when our team was hit, but we did," Tolo said.
"And despite the result (losing in the quarters), despite getting injured (another weird foot injury), it was great to get to know these people and play with them day in and out for the [eight] months."
The Opals will be led by skipper Tess Madgen and World Cup teammates Darcee Garbin and Anneli Maley, while Jade Melbourne was among a group of players unavailable for selection during the WNBA season.
Shannon Seebohm will take the coaching reins with regular leader Sandy Brondello also on WNBA duties.
"It's always a big moment in basketball when an Opals team comes together and I'm excited to see what this group can achieve on the court," Seebohm said.
"We've got a good mix of players with the experience of Tess, Darcee and Anneli, while it's very exciting for Chloe, Chantel and Amy who make their Opals debut.
"Between both international and domestic basketball calendars, schedules do become very busy, so we did face challenges with player availability as well as those trying to recover from injuries.
"The positive is that this gives opportunities to other players, like our debutants, who have the chance to gain valuable experience against international players and represent Australia, which is a special moment for any professional athlete.
The Opals start their tournament with a clash against the Philippines on Monday night before taking on Chinese Taipei and Japan.
Amy Atwell, Chloe Bibby, Keely Froling, Darcee Garbin, Shyla Heal, Chantel Horvat, Alice Kunek, Tess Madgen, Anneli Maley, Lauren Nicholson, Maddy Rocci, Lauren Scherf.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
