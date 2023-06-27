Is there any better way to end the week than with a good old-fashioned roast dinner? Whether you're yearning for beef, lamb or chicken, always go large on the trimmings. Roast potatoes, pumpkin, peas and carrots, even Yorkshire pudding. And gravy. Always gravy.
But we all know the weekend can catch up with us and before you know it, Monday is looming.
If you still want the full roast without the fuss, here's a few suggestions.
Enjoy a roast and maybe catch a footy game at the same time. Alternates between pork and lamb each week, always served with roast vegetables, peas and carrots, mint or apple sauce and gravy. $29pp. From noon.
Find a cosy spot, or rug up and brave the beer garden. On a Sunday, you're most likely to find some live music throughout the afternoon and it's a great spot for families too. Grab a pizza for the kids and indulge in the beef cheeks with red wine jus, mashed potato and vegetables.
This could be one of the best value roasts on offer. Only $14 for the full roast of the day, which changes up. All the trimmings and gravy on the side. Available for lunch and dinner. And don't miss the Sunday meat raffles either.
This elevated club menu changes weekly. Think roasted sirloin of Riverina black angus served with Yorkshire puddings; leg of White Pyrenees lamb, studded with garlic and rosemary, served with minted peas; or crispy skin porchetta with roasted autumn vegetables and salsa verde. All for just $22.
Grab a spot in front of the fire and settle in with a darkish ale and enjoy the rotating roast roster. Check Facebook midweek to check what's on the menu. Bound to be some live music, bound to be a good vibe. From 5pm.
At Ainslie's favourite local, enjoy a $25 Sunday roast special, from noon until sold out. Served with sides and a Furphy, house wine or soft drink on the house. Check chalkboard for meat offerings as they change every week.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
