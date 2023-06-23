Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. M, 127 minutes
2 stars
If you're going to see a Transformers movie, chances are you already like Transformers.
Unless you've been dragged along to accompany a friend or family member, you've willingly signed up for giant space robots battling one another.
If that's your cup of tea then the latest entry in the franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, should tick all the boxes.
The CGI is good, there's some variation in the space bots (Autobots, Maximals, Terrorcons), and they transform into various different vehicles for our amusement.
Now, if you didn't voluntarily come along for this movie, this could be a long couple of hours.
The film is the sixth in the franchise which kicked off in 2007 with Michael Bay's Transformers starring Shia LaBeouf. This directly follows 2018's Bumblebee with Hailee Steinfeld and kicks off with a cringey prologue battle between gorilla-looking transformers (those are the Maximals) and an evil Terrorcon which serves a planet-ingesting bot called Unicron (not too dissimilar from Dormammu in Doctor Strange).
Perhaps people who are deep into the Transformers lore could say otherwise, but it seems a stretch that the Maximals - who not only appear as giant robot gorillas, but also rhinos, leopards and eagles - could take the shape of these Earth creatures before ever setting foot on Earth. But, again, if you're watching a Transformers movie, you've already set aside petty concerns like these. Better to go with the flow.
We learn the Maximals are protecting a special, powerful artefact called the Transwarp Key, which allows the holder to open portals in space and time. They're trying to keep the key from falling into Unicron's planet-munching robot hands. They stow away to Earth and hide the key, where it is safe for thousands of years until it is uncovered during an archaeological dig in the mid-1990s.
This brings us to our human players in this story, archaeology intern Elena (Judas and the Black Messiah's Dominique Fishback) and former soldier Noah (the talented Anthony Ramos from Hamilton and In the Heights, carrying most of the story).
When the story is focused on them, it's pretty decent. Noah is desperate to find work to support his mum and younger brother, who has sickle cell disease. But when trying to go about work the right way fails, he looks to less legal means to make some money - namely, stealing a classic car.
However, mid-grand theft auto, Noah's target car receives a transmission from Autobot leader Optimus Prime and starts driving itself in a fairly amusing chase scene through New York. His car, of course, is a transformer - namely Mirage, voiced by everywhereman Pete Davidson.
After some more battles, Noah and Elena end up working with the Autobots and head to Peru in an attempt to find the key, so the Autobots can finally leave Earth and return to their robot planet, while also stopping the Terrorcons and Unicron.
Peru is a stunning destination for the climactic final act. While most of the rest of the movie is pretty same-same with the other Transformers entries, moving the action to Peru gives it some extra spark. Fans of 90s hip-hop music will also enjoy the soundtrack.
The mid-credit sequence suggests a broadening universe, so stick around if you're into it.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
