Australia's human rights watchdog has scolded a federal department over its "bad treatment" of immigration detainees placed in hotel detention, adding, after repeated warnings, it's "well beyond the point of merely shining a light".
The Home Affairs Department, responsible for running the country's immigration detention, has failed to meet a number of minimum living standards for its detainees in its hotel detention places, a new report from the Human Rights Commission, released Wednesday, found.
The report revealed those confined to the hotels had limited access to fresh air, exercise, quality health care and privacy. It also added the use of hotel rooms for detention was not cost-effective.
The report is released more than a year after Australia's hotel detention network captured international headlines when tennis star Novak Djokovic was placed in one for five days, prompting his mother to reportedly describe the stay as "torture".
A department response noted many of the 24 recommendations, agreeing to two and disagreeing to five.
Human Rights Commissioner Lorraine Finlay told The Canberra Times she's "incredibly concerned" by the findings but even more concerned that "none of these findings are new".
"These are all issues that we've highlighted before, that other oversight agencies, like the Commonwealth Ombudsman, have highlighted before," she said.
"The fact that they are still issues, just shows that we're well beyond the point of merely shining a light on bad treatment, and we actually need to take action to address it."
Statistics highlighted in the report show the number of people in hotels, known as alternative places of detention, has plummeted since 2020.
In September 2020, there were 260 in hotel detention, with that number dropping to 33 in December 2022.
The national human rights body said while the reduction is "positive", it did "not diminish the significant concerns about the excessive lengths of time that individuals are being detained".
At the time of the commission's inspections in July 2022, the average length of time spent detained in hotel detention was 69 days.
However, the longest continuous period of detention in a hotel was 634 days.
While not the primary focus of the report, the commission's report also showed the average length of time spent across the country's immigration detention network had increased.
As of January 31, 2023, the average time spent in immigration detention was 806 days.
It marks an increase on figured within a Commonwealth Ombudsman report, released in January, that showed the average time spent in immigration detention across the 2022 calendar year was 742 days.
The Human Rights Commission report noted Australia far surpassed peer countries, such as the United Kingdom, which in 2021 had 76 per cent of detainees stay in detention for fewer than seven days.
In a nine-page response to the report, the Home Affairs Department said it had "actively reduced its reliance" on hotel detention but said there was an "ongoing need" for it in certain cases.
The department agreed to two recommendations to conduct a review into its handling of COVID-19 across the immigration network and to ensure legal representatives and migration agents are notified as soon as possible about the release of their clients.
Many of the other recommendations, such as ensuring detainees have access to fresh air, daily exercise, and greater freedom of movement, were noted.
Ms Finlay said she was pleased some recommendations were agreed to but it was disappointing to see the majority were simply "noted".
"We do think there is a clear need to take steps to move beyond simply noting recommendations repeatedly and to actually start taking action to address them," she said.
"I think the really important point to come from these recommendations is that they actually won't weaken Australia's border controls or border control system.
"In our view, a strong and effective border control system isn't mutually exclusive to respect for human rights."
The human rights watchdog's report also included anecdotes from former and current detainees, along with the community and charity groups that support them.
One detainee described seeing people freely walk around through the hotel's window as having a negative impact on their mental health.
"It's a tease, mocking you because you're so close to everything," they said.
The department's response noted the "generalised and anecdotal statements" included but said they were "difficult for the department to appropriately address in our response as they cannot be verified from a factual perspective".
While the commissioner stressed her team's assessment of hotel detention places was objective, at the report's core is a human story.
"It really highlights that while we can talk statistics and numbers at the end of the day, behind every number is an actual human being," Ms Finlay said.
"When we talk about breaches of human rights, that isn't just an abstract concern. It's actually something that is tangibly directly impacting on individuals."
The commission's report called on the Home Affairs Department to consider changing its review process to test whether it's necessary for a detainee to be in closed detention, rather than testing whether there is a need for the detainee to be released.
The department, in its response, noted the recommendation, citing the law requiring an officer must "detain a person they know, or reasonably suspect to be an unlawful non-citizen".
One now-former detainee of the Park Hotel in Melbourne, Mehdi Ali, who was there when Djokovic joined him for five days, spent months in hotel detention, describing it as "torture".
At the time in January 2022, Mehdi told The Canberra Times "it's hard to to keep human beings in rooms in detentions indefinitely, not telling them when they are going to get out".
"They treat us worse than they treat criminals, because criminals, at least they had a trial to fight for their case and they had a sentence for a crime they committed," he said.
"And yet I don't know when I'm going to get out."
Mehdi was released in April 2022, nine years after he was first detained in immigration detention centre as a 15-year-old.
Commissioner Finlay said ultimately the cost of hotel detention just wasn't adding up.
The report outlined using hotels as alternative places of detention was not a "cost-effective option".
Using data supplied by the Australian Border Force in questions on notice, the report determined the average cost for detaining someone in hotel detention stood at $471,493 in 2019-20.
The figure, while not wholly comparable, for someone living in the community while they're being processed was estimated at between $16,652 and $46,490.
The report also highlighted poor health outcomes for those who eventually left hotel detention. Some detainees were diagnosed with latent tuberculosis after being released.
"The commission was informed that it would be 'incredibly rare' for [tuberculosis] not to be identified, and yet it appears that there were at least several examples of this occurring," the report said.
The mental health of those released in 2022, as opposed to earlier in 2021, were also noted as having deteriorated significantly.
Community groups were quoted in the report, saying those released in 2022 had been "broken beyond repair".
Ms Finlay said detention had really serious impacts on people's physical and mental health but there were broader ramifications for society too.
"The length of time that people are spending in detention is absolutely amplifying those [health] impacts and that has a really significant cost for the broader community, in addition to the obvious cost that it has for the individuals concerned," Ms Finlay said.
"First and foremost for us, this is a human rights issue, and there's a clear moral imperative to the recommendations that we've made. But there obviously is also that really important economic aspect, that this doesn't make economic sense.
"In a time when we're facing significant economic challenges as a country, we should be looking at the practicalities of the way we're approaching immigration detention."
