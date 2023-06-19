Members of the Wreck Bay community have condemned a $22 million settlement over toxic chemical contamination, dramatically tearing up the agreement on the steps of the Federal Court in Sydney just moments after it was approved by a judge.
In emotional scenes, 91-year-old Elder Aunty Jean Carter said no amount of money would make up for the devastating loss of culture caused by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS).
"The colossal grief of our people will never be recovered for generations to come," Aunty Jean told the court on Monday, calling PFAS the "grim reaper".
The historic settlement was reached on May 25. It came days before the Wreck Bay Aboriginal Community Council's class action for cultural loss and property damage caused by PFAS contamination was set to go to trial.
More than 950 people are eligible for a share in the funds, while Shine Lawyers sought to deduct $5 million to cover legal costs.
The class action launched in 2021 and represented residents living near the neighbouring HMAS Creswell and the Jervis Bay Range Facility bases, and those who use the land for traditional or cultural purposes.
The Australian Defence Force investigated the two defence sites in March 2017, with the results detecting PFAS in surface water, groundwater and sediment around the base.
After the chemicals were detected, authorities restricted access to some areas, including Mary Creek, which was traditionally used to swim and fish for abalone, oysters and lobsters.
A bus load of Wreck Bay residents travelled three hours to hear Judge Michael Lee's decision on whether the settlement was "fair and reasonable" to the group members.
A dozen people pleaded with the judge to not approve it, delivering emotional speeches about how the devastating loss of culture was impossible to quantify through a monetary value.
Mother and cancer survivor, Ashlee Williams, recalled how thriving off a diet rich on fish and crustaceans had been woven into her existence from a young age.
The fact she can't share sacred practices with her children pains her - the anxiety made worse by an advanced cervical cancer diagnosis in her late twenties.
"My kids will never have the opportunity to experience these practices," Ms Williams, 34, said through tears.
"This heart-wrenching reality stems from my fear of exposing them to this water. People of Wreck Bay have succumbed to these diseases ... cancer, heart attacks ... I refuse to gamble with the health and wellbeing of my children.
"But now they are being robbed of the opportunity to know our country."
Shayna Williams agreed the settlement amount was unjust and expressed it was her duty to future generations to appeal it.
"We want to let the Commonwealth know that this cannot happen again. Our land has been poisoned," she said.
"We can no longer live off the land down there because of this contamination.
"I'm sure you've all heard of the Stolen Generations, well I feel we are going to become the lost generation. Because we have lost our culture forever."
Aunty Jean invited the judge to the Wreck Bay cemetery - "full of young people" - to show the impact of PFAS exposure she claims is killing people prematurely.
However Justice Lee continuously emphasised the class action was not related to personal injury, and advised community members to take advice on commencing such a claim.
He said this settlement would not prevent community members in pursuing such a claim.
"I've been very conscious of ensuring nothing prevents pursuing that in the future," Justice Lee said.
Justice Lee acknowledged the "confines of the common law" and said the case raised important issues about how cultural loss should be measured by the courts.
"The most important thing coming out of the objections is how deeply the community feels about the contamination of the land and the spiritual and cultural damage it is said to have caused," he said.
Joint head of class actions Craig Allsopp said while the majority involved in the claim had not objected to the settlement amount, the group who made submissions today believed the claim is worth more.
"The court was moved by their submissions today, as were we. Justice Lee ultimately determined the settlement to be fair and reasonable, given the confines of the law," Mr Allsopp said.
"We'll continue to do all that we can to support our clients through this journey as we now look to distribute compensation fairly across group members."
