The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Lost generation': Emotions high as Wreck Bay PFAS settlement approved

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 20 2023 - 6:03am, first published 6:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aunty Jean Carter outside the Federal Court on Monday. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Aunty Jean Carter outside the Federal Court on Monday. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Members of the Wreck Bay community have condemned a $22 million settlement over toxic chemical contamination, dramatically tearing up the agreement on the steps of the Federal Court in Sydney just moments after it was approved by a judge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.