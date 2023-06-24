Driving Madeleine. MA15+. 91 minutes.
Four stars.
French comedic actor Dany Boon takes a turn in this drama and shows that, as with Robin Williams, Bill Murray, Jim Carrey et al, if you scratch a comedian you find a brilliant serious performance.
Boon plays burned-out and taciturn taxi driver Charles who picks up an interesting fare that promises to take up much of his day.
He is collecting Madeleine Keller (Line Renaud), a 92-year-old who needs to be driven from the home she has said goodbye to, to the nursing home where she will in all likelihood end her days.
Madeline is feeling reminiscent and very chatty.
Having just been deemed by the authorities incapable of living by herself, she feels a little rebellious and asks Charles to take her to the nursing home the long way around, visiting special landmarks around the city of Paris that represent memorable times in her life.
While grumpy Charles is initially resistant to the charms of this personable woman and her stories, he is slowly won over, and himself occasionally opens up.
As they visit some of these Parisian locations, Madeleine recounts some of her life's bigger challenges.
These include the love affair at the end of the war that gave her a son to an American soldier, and her later violent marriage to the handsome Raymond (Jeremie Laheurte) who became resentful of having to play father to another man's child.
As the day turns into evening and the time to get Madeleine to her destination approaches, it is apparent this pair has made one of those connections we only make a handful of times in our life.
French director Christian Carion does a fine job directing this small, mostly linear film.
It can be tough work making a film set in a car a dynamic and engaging thing, even if the locations of the occasional stops are picturesque. However, Carion does a pretty decent job of this.
What particularly works are the beautiful and engaging blue eyes of lead actress Line Renaud.
They draw you in, you feel their warmth and their humour and their occasional passionate flare, and they help you believe that she could have won over this irascible grump as well.
What begins as small reminiscences from the back seat become full-colour flashback scenes as we learn of the darkness this cheeky nonagenarian has in her past.
In these scenes, we have the equally mesmerising blue eyes of the young actress Alice Isaaz to anchor us to this younger Madeline.
Her stories are passionate, disturbing, heart-breaking.
They're played to a gorgeous swing jazz soundtrack with the likes of Dinah Washington belting out the kinds of numbers a young Parisian woman might get herself in trouble to.
An MA 15+ rating might not be expected of a film about a taxi driver and his 92-year-old passenger.
But one of Madeline's stories of domestic violence within a troubled marriage is disturbing and has the potential to upset some viewers.
However, it adds to the depth of engagement the audience feels for these characters as they leave the cinema.
Carion has worked with both of his lead actors before.
It might be this existing understanding of their characters that creates such a successful sense of intimacy for us, his viewers.
There's a depth of sadness in Renaud's Madeline, and there's an aching unhappiness in Boon's taxi driver.
These are great performances.
Charles says that he drives the equivalent of three circumnavigations of the globe every year but "I don't have one memory to hang onto".
However, in this charming old woman he remembers the importance of human connection.
There's a tiny bit of similarity to Driving Miss Daisy, this also being an intergenerational road-tripper of a film, but mainly in their enjoyability.
