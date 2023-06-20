The refugee experience is different when it becomes your own

Since April 15 all my nights have been sleepless and haunted with nightmares. The very real threat that fighting could intensify while I was sleeping and kill a family member kept my eyes wide open, tracing Twitter for the latest updates on fighting in Khartoum. To think about family members who have lost everything - much-loved homes, jobs, heirloom jewellery, savings. Cousins fleeing without obtaining education certificates and no school return date. Uncertainty about where they can live, work, or go to school. How can one even begin to imagine their suffering?