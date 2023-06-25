The Covenant. MA15+, 123 minutes
4 stars
Guy Ritchie has pulled out his biggest surprise since Aladdin with his new, reserved war film The Covenant.
The British writer-director is known for his trademark style of frenetic, time-hopping, small-time gangster films, always filled with plenty of style and humorous dialogue.
The Covenant - stylised on Prime Video as Guy Ritchie's The Covenant - feels nothing like his previous films.
But fans need not despair, it's still a great movie and Ritchie's cheeky visual style probably would have been a detriment to the strong story he's crafted with co-writers and frequent collaborators Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies.
The fictional film is set in the final years of America's involvement in Afghanistan.
Jake Gyllenhaal's John Kinley leads a special team who work to track down Taliban weapons strongholds. Much of their intel leads to dead ends, but it's a dangerous gig and losing team members is a frequent occurrence.
The story kicks off as the unit loses a couple of members - including their Afghan interpreter - to a truck bomb. Interpreters are vital to the mission, not only acting as translators for the language, but also utilising local knowledge and connections to help the US soldiers crack down on Taliban activity.
Ahmed (Dar Salim) joins the team as the new interpreter, speaking four languages and possessing some handy mechanical skills. But Kinley is warned that Ahmed is not someone who follows orders without question.
The new guy proves helpful, but he and Kinley get off to a rough start.
All that has to be put behind them though when the unit faces heavy attack as they uncover an important Taliban weapons site.
Ahmed and Kinley end up cut off from their team and any communications, and must work together to survive the dangerous terrain and relentless pursuit of their enemies until they can reach safety again.
As we reach the end of the first act, the tension and danger are ramped up to 11.
The writing, direction and editing all comes together to create a heart-pounding sequence where you'll scarcely be able to breathe, even from the safety of your own home. The peril feels immediate and all-consuming.
The inhospitable terrain Ahmed and Kinley find themselves in is just another layer of difficulty to overcome. As if their situation wasn't treacherous enough already.
The Covenant feels at times reminiscent of Peter Berg's Lone Survivor, another Afghanistan-based film, and at others similar to Leonardo DiCaprio vehicle The Revenant. Battling the elements is such a large part of the middle of the film it's impossible not to be reminded of these other films where characters encounter the same struggles.
Gyllenhaal always delivers, and this film is no different. He goes from macho military leader to loving husband and father to the height of vulnerability throughout the journey.
But it's the little-known Salim - whose previous credits include several episodes of Game of Thrones, The Devil's Double and Exodus: Gods and Kings - who really steals the show.
Ahmed carries a lot of the film, tending to the injured Kinley, and Salim commands every frame.
The film ultimately is about America's responsibility to the thousands of interpreters who worked with them and were promised safety in the US, after pulling troops out of the country. They were promised the world and then left to fend for themselves as the Taliban took control again, the film explains.
It distills the vital role the interpreters played into a singular, utterly compelling story. Whether or not you care about the bigger allegory is irrelevant - the story itself is enough to make this film worth watching.
The bigger picture is where the title comes in, as the end title card explains, a covenant is "a bond, a pledge, a commitment". While that certainly hits the right spot in viewing, if the film was given a different name, it might reach a bigger audience.
Also stars Elementary's Jonny Lee Miller and The Boys' Antony Starr in supporting roles.
