Char grew up wanting to get married so badly that at age 26 she ended up marrying a man who she didn't love.
Meanwhile, Jane was grieving the death of her partner when she found herself falling in love with one of his friends.
And Hannah? Well, she's in the process of getting a bigger place for her, her husband and her boyfriend.
All three women have a story about how life didn't turn out the way they first thought it would, and are ready to share it. And they are just some of those who have shared all of the details for Sophie Cachia's new book, Then There Was You.
It's a collection of captivating true-life stories about heartbreak, passion and bravery from 14 women whose lives transformed when their sexuality and love lives changed course. And Cachia is the perfect person to collect these stories because her own life changed course.
As detailed in her first book, Then There Was Her, by age 25 Cachia "had it all". She was a mother of two, and happily married to AFL player Jaryd Cachia, plus had built a successful business through The Young Mummy blog.
And then she met a woman who prompted her to not only question everything she came to know, but to change it.
Cachia then ended her relationship to explore her connection with women and eventually got engaged with Australian basketballer Maddie Garrick, before they split late last year.
"The power in sharing stories is something I've always known, but the response that I received from being so open and vulnerable in Then There Was Her, was incredible," she says.
"And I'm not talking about, 'Oh, wow, I loved the book, thank you'. I'm talking about the really raw [direct messages] I'd receive on Instagram, the late-night thoughts that these women would share with me and it wasn't always 'the same thing happened to me' - although there was a lot of that as well - but there was just a real power in being really open and vulnerable.
"As women, I think we connect over shared stories like that. So I really quickly saw that there was an opportunity here to develop that even further."
Cachia calls it giving these women their pens back. At some point in their lives, the author says, each of the women featured gave up their pen or had it taken off them, meaning they weren't in control of their own stories. Until now.
"I think it's really powerful because we hear all the time, you've got one life to live and do what makes you happy. But there's still this pressure to not do that," Cachia says.
"And I certainly discovered that in my journey. I was a mother, raising my kids, telling them to do whatever it takes to make themselves happy and be whoever they want to be. And then I realised that you get to adulthood, and it doesn't apply to you anymore.
"It's that you're stuck to this, and now you've got to stay like that forever. And I was like, when does that line - doing what makes you happy - stop applying to us? Because I think it always should.
"And these women are all examples of that. They've made some, at times, scary, brave, tough, challenging decisions, but I wanted to write their stories."
Cachia is a curator, of sorts, when it comes to Then There Was You - each story was selected from the numerous women who contacted her following the release of Then There Was Her.
When placed together, they're not designed to be a reflection of all the experiences women go through, but rather a small portion of what can happen. And because of that, Cachia hasn't ruled out releasing a second edition focusing on other women, scenarios and stories.
Because while they are all different, there is still an element of relatability. Regardless of whether you've been in a loveless marriage or have fallen for your late husband's best friend or not, these stories are all about women grappling with the feeling of selfishness that comes with following what makes you happy.
"I think we need to give ourselves more permission and we need to give each other more permission. And I know that these stories will not only give that permission but just help inspire other women to live their life," she says.
"But the book also gave me a lot of perspective as well, on my own life. At times, I've thought, 'Oh my god, why does all this stuff keep happening to me?'
"This book gave me a lot of perspective in that my life is actually pretty good. And yes, I've been through a divorce. And yes my engagement fell to shit and at times, I felt like, Oh, my God, I'm such a failure.
"But it allows me to sort of look back and go, No, I'm really lucky. And also that, everybody - and I learn this, every year, I get older - every single person is going through something hectic that we just don't know about."
Then There Was You, by Sophie Cachia. Simon & Schuster. $34.99.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
