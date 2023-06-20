Weave your way through the blackjack tables, roulette wheels and pokie machines lining the floors of Brisbane's Treasury Casino and you won't find that knockabout Freddy.
Brad Fittler, the under siege coach of the NSW Blues team scrambling to save the State of Origin series, prefers to roll the dice on a rugby league field.
Which is why, with his future as Blues coach on the line at Lang Park on Wednesday night, he is backing a hooker on debut, a brand new halves pairing, a shock selection up front, and a pair of injured stars.
"I'm a non-gambler," Fittler says. "If anything, coming off a loss, there are limited risks."
Which is why Fittler calls the intrigue surrounding some selections - which will go a long way to determining whether or not he stays in the job - "a circus".
There is a hard edge to Fittler so few see.
The one making jokes as a sideline eye on television is the same one who bristles at the criticism levelled at halfback Nathan Cleary a year ago. Or James Tedesco a fortnight ago.
You wonder how Fittler's time at the helm will be assessed should the Blues fall short in Brisbane. His arrival in 2018 sparked back-to-back series wins and was supposed to herald the start of a dynasty.
Then Daly Cherry-Evans lifted the shield "on behalf of the worst ever Queensland team" courtesy of a Wayne Bennett ambush, and the ledger has levelled since.
That series, and the embarrassment of losing last month's series opener, still burns Fittler.
That the Blues head to Brisbane as rank outsiders surprises no one. That they started the series as favourites perhaps a little harder to comprehend.
The strength of Queensland's spine is one of Billy Slater's great luxuries. Cherry-Evans continues to evolve as a leader, while nobody owns big moments quite like five-eighth Cam Munster.
Harry Grant comes off the bench as arguably the game's best hooker. Starting is Ben Hunt - whose name evokes memories of Cameron Smith yelling "Go Dozer" from the confines of a commentary box.
Even when incumbent fullback Kalyn Ponga - man of the match in last year's decider - was underdone, Slater was able to call upon Brisbane sensation Reece Walsh.
Fittler's Blues head to Brisbane without their first-choice halfback, hooker and superstar centre.
A torn hamstring means the closest Cleary gets to pulling on the boots is taking photos for Penrith's digital department during Panthers warm-ups on game day.
Api Koroisau is recovering from a broken jaw, and Latrell Mitchell's calf means he has no chance of igniting a pedestrian attack in Game II.
The Blues arrive in Brisbane looking to salvage the series after a calamitous loss. If there is anything fans can cling to, perhaps it is this: NSW have never lost the second game of the series during Fittler's five years in charge. A win here would be the best of them.
NSW boasts a win rate of 34 per cent at Lang Park, while Fittler-coached teams have won just once from five attempts in Brisbane. If you believe in numbers, the Blues are due.
Defeat in Brisbane will mean Fittler's record for series wins sits at 50 per cent after six years in charge. You'd suspect that won't be enough for NSW's longest continuously-serving coach.
Fittler has already acknowledged he will be out of a job if the Blues cannot level the series.
Coaching is a cut-throat industry, and the heat is turned up in the Origin cauldron.
Which is why coaches find themselves in the firing line when their team loses. Win and they are lauded as if they were Jesus Christ playing fullback for Jerusalem.
Except they're not.
Playing fullback for Fittler's Blues is Tedesco, the captain grappling with one of the most challenging periods of his career which - given his injury history - is saying something.
There were calls for Tedesco to be dropped following the Blues' 26-18 loss in Adelaide last month. That was never an option, not for Fittler.
Which is why the pair sat side by side for a team photo again this week, all the while plotting ways to pull off what would be one of the greatest Origin victories of their careers.
Fittler has handed the keys to Parramatta playmaker Mitchell Moses, whose lone taste of the Origin arena came during a dead rubber two years ago.
Moses beat Nicho Hynes and Adam Reynolds in the race to the No.7 jersey. He partners Jarome Luai in the halves, whose own place in the team was questioned when doctors put a line through Cleary.
Fittler trusts Luai to rise to the occasion, and the Blues' oft-criticised Penrith contingent point to his body of work as proof he can keep the series alive - and keep the coach in a job.
Luai has lost just once from 15 games when starting in the halves at club level without Cleary. Also missing during that sole defeat were Isaah Yeo, Brian To'o and James Fisher-Harris.
The 26-year-old who is polite to a fault yet as divisive as they come on the field also steered Samoa to a shock World Cup final appearance last year.
Fifteen Blues players will have made Origin debuts under Fittler come Wednesday night. He took a gamble on them - now they have to push everything into the middle of the table for him.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
