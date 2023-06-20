Why being a 'conscious parent' matters

Neglectful: these parents do not show enough love or interest in the child, or set boundaries around behaviour. The 2023 Australian Childhood Maltreatment Study found about 8.9 per cent of surveyed Australians aged over 16 had experienced neglect as children. Parental neglect can result in a child who does not have the ability to regulate their own emotions, has poor self-esteem and relationships difficulties.



Permissive: these parents are lenient, accepting, promote psychological autonomy and avoid coercive behavioural practices. This approach has been linked to children lacking resilience, doing worse in school and struggling to control their impulses.



Authoritarian: these parents shows little warmth and are strict. This may result in compliance when the child is young, but when a child is older, they may rebel, have low self-esteem and behavioural issues.

