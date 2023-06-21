Here's a truffle dinner with a difference.
Hospitality staff from Embrace Disability Group are collaborating with the team from Le Tres Bon for a one-off dinner.
Taking place on Thursday, June 29, this exclusive event is a celebration of fine French cuisine and a testament to the power of collaboration and inclusion.
Embrace Disability Group catering and hospitality manager Matt Morrissey says his team was excited to be joining forces with Le Tres Bon for this extraordinary culinary experience.
"This collaboration not only showcases the culinary prowess of our staff but also highlights the importance of inclusivity and diversity within the hospitality industry," he says.
"We believe in breaking down barriers and providing unique opportunities for individuals with disabilities to showcase their talents on a grand stage."
Josephine Gregoire says the dinner will offer guests an immersive gastronomic journey, combining the expertise of her husband, chef Christophe, with the passion and dedication of Embrace Disability Group team members.
"Every dish will be thoughtfully prepared to tantalise taste buds, incorporating the exquisite flavours and aromas of truffles sourced from our farm," she says.
"At Le Tres Bon, we are committed to fostering creativity and collaboration in the culinary world and partnering with Embrace Disability Group allows us to showcase the talent and potential of individuals living with disabilities, while also delivering an exceptional dining experience for our guests. It's a true celebration of French cuisine and inclusivity."
The three-course dinner includes a glass of French pinot gris, alongside courses which showcase the season's freshest truffles.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
