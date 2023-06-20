The Canberra Times
Canberra builder Andrew Kerec off on an epic spine-tingling ride in honour of his dad Lud

By Megan Doherty
June 21 2023 - 5:30am
Mr Kerec will do 90 per cent of the challenge on off-road terrain. Picture by Gary Ramage
On a bike with fat tyres built for the snow of a Canadian winter, Canberra builder Andrew Kerec is about the ride from the western-most point to the eastern-most point of Australia, across the dunes of the Simpson Desert, and then back down to Canberra - all for his dad Lud and other people with spinal cord injuries.

