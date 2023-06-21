This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
She's a bit rough around the edges. Done a few kilometres over some very hard roads. And it might sound like the muffler's shot but - you know what? - she goes all right.
Nah, mate, I'm not talking about the old Holden in the driveway.
I'm talking about Jacquie Lambie.
The Tasmanian senator's been in fine form lately. Already this week, she's given it to the Greens for delaying until October debate on the government's Housing Affordability Future Fund. "They sit there and they pride themselves on their social values and that they are there for the most vulnerable people," she told Sky News. "If this is the way of them showing that that's what they are there for ... bloody crap."
And yesterday, she told the Senate she had referred senior ADF commanders to the International Criminal Court for investigation for their roles in the commission of war crimes in Afghanistan. Lambie wants the ICC to look at Australia's high command "through the lens of command responsibility".
Lambie has continually argued, with the ferocity of a terrier on the scent of a rats' nest, that war crimes probes should have focused not just on the soldiers directly involved but on the officers under whose command the crimes occurred, all the way to the top.
She told the Senate, with trademark passion: "When the war crimes investigation was formed, Major General Brereton ruled out investigating senior commanders and the previous government said 'Oh yes sir. No worries.' And, what do you know, this government is following suit. Let's be quite clear here. The senior commanders have not been examined through the hardcore legal lens they have put our diggers through."
The senator asked, unsuccessfully, for standing orders to be suspended so she could table documents relating to the referral to the ICC. The Senate wanted time to peruse the documents before allowing them to be tabled. One of those documents, running to 28 pages, was an Article 15 communication to the ICC prosecutor urging an investigation be mounted. The communication was filed, it said, "with a view to combating impunity for international crimes at the highest echelons of the ADF".
Lambie's not the only one concerned about the ADF leadership culture.
A few days after the bombshell defamation ruling against Ben Roberts-Smith, highly respected retired army major-general Mick Ryan wrote a piece for Radio New Zealand. "Two Australian judges have exposed war crimes by Australian special forces soldiers but have also shown how the command and leadership culture of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) failed," he wrote.
One way to avoid an ICC probe is for the Australian government to demonstrate its intent to investigate alleged war crimes. The focus on command accountability in the Article 15 communication might just force the government to take a forensic look right up the whole bloody chain.
She goes all right, that Lambie.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Should the whole chain of command bear responsibility for alleged war crimes? Is it satisfactory that the ADF investigates itself when serious allegations like war crimes are raised? Should the International Criminal Court investigate the matter? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has noted the "b" in ABC stands for "broadcasting", ahead of a briefing about the news organisation's recent job cuts. The ABC last week announced it was preparing to cut up to 120 jobs, including its senior arts team and the role of Canberra-based political editor Andrew Probyn.
- Independent ACT senator David Pocock has stood side by side with his former 2022 rival for the ACT Senate spot, constitutional expert Kim Rubenstein, to state the "strong case" for better territory representation both in increased numbers and doubling the terms to six years.
- A man wielding an axe has entered three Chinese restaurants in New Zealand's largest city Auckland, injuring four people, authorities and local media report. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.
THEY SAID IT: "The buck stops here!" - Harry S Truman
YOU SAID IT: The arguments for and against the Voice are about to intensify. It's important they remain respectful.
Veronica says: "I will be voting 'yes' and will be a part of the campaign for it to succeed. The country is and has been divided over the rights of the original people of this land for too many years - time to bring us together as one."
"Unfortunately I think voting yes for the Voice will fail as we still have a large underbelly of racial thinking," says Terry. "I'm 73 and hear every week racism from my age group, which is the largest voting group still. I have great faith that our younger generation will be the ones to break this cycle."
Linda says: "I am sincerely hoping the Voice will succeed - and I'm wearing a 'yes' T-shirt as I type this - which I'll continue to wear until the referendum. Conservative friends say, 'We're equal now' and I ask them how many Indigenous families live on the east coast in a nice house with harbour and ocean views? How is their mortality rate, suicide rates, health outcomes, and access to education? When they say 'Indigenous people already have a voice', I say, 'And do they have a nice little computer in their office in Arnhem Land or remote areas in outback Australia to convey their issues to Canberra?'. I ask 'How will this 'yes' vote affect your life?', just as I asked them before the marriage equality vote."
"The campaign must not be divisive, but it does need to be much more informative," says Ken. "My current position is that I will be voting 'no'. Since 1984, Indigenous people have, like other Australian citizens, been required to enrol and vote at elections. Indigenous Australians already have a voice to parliament through the electoral system the same as any other Australian voter and specifically have representation through a minister and an assistant minister for Indigenous Australians."
Richard says: "This referendum is a smokescreen for all the other issues the government are not addressing. While its importance cannot be denied, there are other issues at stake that need attending to."
"Yes, I think the Voice will succeed, as I see so many similarities with the recent success of the Teal movement," says Lesley. "The people who voted for the Teals were those who believe in values that are morally sound. These values are equality for women, action on climate change and integrity in government. The thousands of women and millennials who voted for them were rewarded with a huge shift away from blinkered, conservative, right-wing government. I believe the same sentiments apply to the referendum on the Voice."
Old Donald says: "So sad. The Voice might go down, and as result for the final decade or so of my life I will live in the country that the rest of the world decries as ugly and mainly populated by lotus-eaters. The worst irony is that to a significant extent the very people the referendum is designed to assist and support will be white-anted by some of their own."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.