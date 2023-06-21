Linda says: "I am sincerely hoping the Voice will succeed - and I'm wearing a 'yes' T-shirt as I type this - which I'll continue to wear until the referendum. Conservative friends say, 'We're equal now' and I ask them how many Indigenous families live on the east coast in a nice house with harbour and ocean views? How is their mortality rate, suicide rates, health outcomes, and access to education? When they say 'Indigenous people already have a voice', I say, 'And do they have a nice little computer in their office in Arnhem Land or remote areas in outback Australia to convey their issues to Canberra?'. I ask 'How will this 'yes' vote affect your life?', just as I asked them before the marriage equality vote."