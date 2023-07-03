The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Old Canberra Inn operators The Meem Collective appoint restructuring partner to settle debts

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated July 5 2023 - 9:32am, first published July 4 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The company operating the Old Canberra Inn is taking steps to "recover from a couple of tough years of trade" and repay debts accrued during COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.