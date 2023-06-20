The Canberra Times
Federal court judge Mordecai Bromberg appointed law reform commission president

Updated June 20 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:35pm
Federal court judge Mordecai Bromberg. Picture Getty Images
The Albanese government has appointed Federal Court judge, failed Labor preselection candidate, and former St Kilda footballer Justice Mordecai Bromberg as President of the Australian Law Reform Commission.

Federal politics and public sector reporter

