The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Thieves target baby formula at ACT shops to sell to China

PB
By Peter Brewer
June 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Confronted by plain-clothes police officers outside the Canberra Centre, the suspected shoplifter dumped his backpack and tried to run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.