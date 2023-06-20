It's time we had a referendum on the rights of territorians

Why are residents of the ACT, the Northern Territory, Jervis Bay Territory, Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands and Norfolk Island treated as second-class citizens when it comes to referendums?
The upcoming referendum about an Indigenous Voice to Federal Parliament had me wondering about the referendum process.
I read with interest about the vote counting process for referendum votes. Essentially, for a proposed change to the constitution to be accepted, both the majority of Australian people must vote for the change and the majority of states must have a majority vote for the change.
In this process, the people of the ACT, the NT and other territories votes get counted and valued only once.
According to the ABS's 2022 data, there are approximately 25 per cent more people who live in Australian territories than in Tasmania (combined territory population - 717,900 vs Tasmania population - 571,600) yet the residents of Tasmania referendum votes get counted twice.
Yes, there are more people who live in states rather than territories in Australia, but why is their opinion, or vote, more important than people who chose to live in territories?
Importantly, in the next referendum the vote of the nearly 90,000 Indigenous people who live in the territories (and who make up about 30 per cent of the Northern Territory population) is also devalued.
After the Voice referendum let's have a referendum to get equal voting rights for all Australians.
So Senator Canavan lived in Canberra for 20 years and moved out. He now wants to interfere with ACT politics, denying the legitimate government of the ACT the right to make a decision about public health. He says we should have a "voice".
How about three MPs, two senators and a Legislative Assembly of 25 members. And still we need a "voice"?
It's ironic, from someone who would vehemently deny the First Peoples a Voice.
Please Senator Canavan, mind your own business.
Many would be keen to give feedback to LNP senator Matt Canavan outside Canberra shopping centres next year should the ACT Liberals entice him to help the local party branch with its 2024 election campaigning.
If the ACT Liberals think it is wise or clever to support a right-wing senator in his pursuit of a Senate committee inquiry, and now, legislative interference, into ACT government decision-making on a public hospital, they have learnt nothing from the years of "territory rights" debates and reforms.
They seem happy to ignore Senator Canavan's poor record of supporting justice and rights issues.
His social and political activism has long been funnelled into fighting narrow, anti-secular "religious rights" crusades, campaigning against same-sex marriage and voting consistently against reproductive bodily autonomy.
The wishes of his church are driving his "fighting for justice" meddling in ACT affairs.
The time has surely come for Governor-General David Hurley to either warn Senator Lidia Thorpe about her erratic and impertinent behaviour or to remove her entirely from office.
By her own account Senator Thorpe is only in the chamber in order to infiltrate it and to attempt to bring the system down from within.
It it simply remarkable that someone can change political allegiances at the start of her term, mock her own parliamentary vows, accuse the late monarch of criminal behaviour, wear inappropriate casual clothing in the chamber, apparently declare war on the non-Indigenous population and remain in the Parliament.
Surely there are standards of propriety which need to be maintained by people who have been elected as our representatives.
Struan Robertson's argument (Letters, June 15) that the Australian War Memorial as a "fine example of the early 20th century Art Deco style" cannot easily accommodate the representation of Frontier War deserves a thoughtful response, not a one-liner.
He argues that the conflict was so significant that it justifies its own institution.
Putting aside the point that the now vandalised memorial is no longer the pristine edifice it was, his argument might be countered by thinking back to the late 1960s.
Then, the AWM, explicitly conceived as a memorial to the Great War, was required to accommodate a second world war and post-1945 conflicts.
Later it stretched to fit earlier wars and then peacekeeping. Each time it did so, relatively easily.
Why it could not encompass Australia's longest war is not clear, especially when despite its duration, extent and cost there aren't commensurate collections of artefacts.
Of course a separate museum could be built; but Mr Robertson does not explain why Australia's first war would not belong in Australia's national war museum.
It is often said that government policy should be evidence based. But with the Voice we are expected to vote Yes based on its vibes and emotional sentiment.
We are told it is obvious that it will make a difference to the almost intractable problem of Indigenous disadvantage.
But surely the major step of entrenching additional rights for a minority, probably forever, in our constitution should only be done after careful evaluation, including considering alternatives.
We should also look at whether a Voice will make any difference, ahead of greater action at the coal face of disadvantage, being the outback towns and camps.
And what if the Voice diverts attention and resources from the coal face, actually making things worse? What if it is hijacked by activists who wish to dominate the Voice, by substituting their aggrievement over unrelated issues?
Unless we can be satisfied the Voice is the right course we should reject it.
Clive Williams ("Defence Strategic Review will be full naught without fuel reserves", canberratimes.com.au, June 9) discusses how "Australia's fuel vulnerability is an accident waiting to happen" ... due to reduced "fuel exports, problems with transportation, problems at overseas refineries, interdiction of supply lines, and so on".
He highlights that we have not managed to store nearly enough fuel to ride out disruptions and seem unlikely to ever do so.
What he fails to mention is that all this expense and concern for vulnerable supply lines would be avoided by electrification of transport.
The energy sources for electric vehicles are diverse and geographically-distributed within Australia, which makes them inherently robust and secure (and cheaper).
In the Voice referendum we are voting only on the principle that there will be a constitutionally enshrined Aboriginal voice to the Australian Parliament, finally recognising our nation's history and prehistory.
Details of how the Voice will function are to be decided after that by legislation. The improvement and updating of these details will presumably continue from time to time, over a number of years.
This is a unique national opportunity, not to be missed.
I will be voting "yes".
There have been a couple of letters in response to my letter about how quickly IT equipment becomes obsolete (Letters, June 13). To Janet Thompson, who doesn't download upgrades (Letters, June 14), I say I am genuinely pleased that you have a strategy that works for you.
Unfortunately I'm not an island. When interacting with other individuals and entities I often need the newer software in order to be able to view their information.
I also often have no choice in whether or not I accept many upgrades.
Microsoft magically upgrades the software when I'm not looking.
The other thing Microsoft does is to decide unilaterally that it is no longer going to support operating systems, and that has significant implications in relation to virus protection.
Certainly if one's system is completely stand-alone, not upgrading software and hardware is a real option, but, as soon as one connects to the rest of the world, one doesn't get a choice about such things.
As for Sue Wareham agreeing "completely" with me (Letters, June 15), she is, in my opinion, wise beyond her years.
Thank you for your article about the musicians in the production Come From Away. (Private Capital, Saturday, June 17). It was one of the best shows I have ever seen. The standing ovation said it all.
If you want to resolve your complaint Mr Peskov (Putin's press secretary) get Russia out of Ukraine and stop parroting Putin's rubbish.
I am considering starting an Australia-wide petition to demand Parliament go back to dealing with matters concerning our nation rather than slinging mud in order to win political points. Enough is enough.
What's all this about cardigans being old hat (sic)? I'm about to advance another year into my ninth decade and I still wear a cardigan. It's a lot easier than having to pull the wool over my eyes.
Ann Smith (Letters, June16) will vote "yes" based on 235 years of massacre, kidnapping and exile. I came here 66 years ago and have not seen or heard any of the above. Taking children away from parents was a legal procedure that also happened to white unmarried mothers. I am not sure there is a good reason to amend the constitution.
Correspondents Alistair Bridges and Gordon Fyfe bewail the fact their obsolescent older computers can't use the latest operating systems. Using ancient machines while connected to the internet leaves you open to malicious cyberattacks. It's unrealistic to expect a PC to last for decades.
When I heard on 60 Minutes a Chinese official in Canberra claim China had the right to set up secret police stations abroad to hound Chinese-born critics in other countries, when it is quite clearly a breach of international norms, it seemed as if the diplomat was trying to convince everyone parallel lines can meet.
Yes, Yuri Shukost (Letters, June 19), the ACT government should take control of the Services Club and Capitol Theatre sites (as I urged in my letter of May 30). If it won't the Commonwealth government should, given the importance of Canberra Avenue as a principal approach to Parliament House.
So parents of little ones who are not flying into reading, it is not your fault ("Public schools don't make the grade", canberratimes.com.au, June 19). Perhaps you are scouring Officeworks for books about phonics. Let's hope that books to hold in tiny hands and real teachers are at the heart of new learning.
So the most shoplifted item in Canberra supermarkets is baby formula. What does this say about us as a society?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.