It's time we had a referendum on the rights of territorians

By Letters to the Editor
Updated June 21 2023 - 9:09am, first published 5:30am
Why are residents of the ACT, the Northern Territory, Jervis Bay Territory, Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands and Norfolk Island treated as second-class citizens when it comes to referendums?

