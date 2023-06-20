The Canberra Times
Greens double-down on housing fund delay despite sector warnings

Justine Landis-Hanley
Miriam Webber
By Justine Landis-Hanley, and Miriam Webber
Updated June 20 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 1:51pm
The Greens have dismissed warnings that thousands of social and affordable homes will be delayed due to the party's refusal to pass Labor's $10 billion affordable housing fund, as questions over whether the move could trigger a double dissolution continue to swirl parliament.

Federal politics and public sector reporter

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

