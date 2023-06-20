Greens double-down on housing fund delay despite sector warnings

The Greens have dismissed warnings that thousands of social and affordable homes will be delayed due to the party's refusal to pass Labor's $10 billion affordable housing fund, as questions over whether the move could trigger a double dissolution continue to swirl parliament.
The Greens housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather said "thousands of homes" were being built "because the Greens stood up to a Labor government", crediting his party for $2 billion for social and affordable housing announced over the weekend.
"With all due respect to the housing sector they've been calling on the Greens to pass this bill for months and if we had listened to them only weeks ago, then we wouldn't have secured $2 billion right now to accelerate the build of social housing across the country," Mr Chandler-Mather said on Tuesday.
But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Greens' lobbying had been irrelevant to the government's latest funding announcement.
"They were irrelevant to the decision that was made as a result of the work that we do, between us and and state and territory governments," the Prime Minister told Ten Network on Tuesday.
"The fact is that if you support public housing, you should vote for the Housing Australia Future Fund, and I don't know why it is that the Greens and the Coalition have combined to oppose that bill not once now but twice."
Housing sector warns of delays
Housing and homelessness sector leaders on Monday told The Canberra Times that they had spent months preparing thousands of properties to begin construction as soon as Labor's affordable housing package passed, warning that the Greens' move to delay the vote meant building may not start until mid-2024.
Charles Northcote, chief executive officer of BlueChp - a social, affordable and disability housing provider - said his staff had spent 18 months preparing 3,000 properties for construction, which "may not happen [now] because we may miss the boat".
"You have to renegotiate all the transactions, you have to get the financing and all those structures need to be put in," he said.
Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young on Monday moved a motion to delay a vote on the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund until October, over demands for national rental caps and freezes.
The government is understood to have sought advice on whether the delay could give it the power to dissolve the Senate and call an early election.
Greens leader Adam Bandt called double dissolution talk "big spin from the government", adding it showed Labor was "more interested in the politics than in renters".
The Greens' shock move has sparked outrage and accusations of politicking from the government, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers telling Question Time the minor party cared "more about TikTok than housing stock".
Crossbench senator Jacqui Lambie, who supported Labor's housing bills, told reporters on Tuesday the Greens should be "bloody ashamed of themselves" and called on voters to reconsider their choices at the next election.
"They're making those most vulnerable people, people with kids, sleep in their cars while they sit on the fence. They have no social conscience and that is the truth of the matter when it comes to the Greens," she said.
Meanwhile, independent senator David Pocock encouraged both parties to get moving on a stalemate that "is being used for political ends".
But asked whether the Greens are making "perfect the enemy of the good", Mr Chandler-Mather said "unlimited rent increases are not good".
"I think the one-third of this country who rents right now are sick and tired of being told that they have to live like second-class citizens who often have to feel like strangers in their own homes or guests in their own homes," he told reporters.
"All the Greens are asking for is that they get to live with dignity. That's not perfect by the way. There's a lot more that that Greens could do."
