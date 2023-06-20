Why are the Liberal and National parties are so adamantly opposed to territorians having the same rights of self-determination as the residents of states?
Attempts by Senator Matt Canavan, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, former prime ministers Tony Abbott and Scott Morrison and other federal LNP politicians to derail the ACT government's forced acquisition of Calvary Hospital are the latest episode in a pattern of interference dating back decades.
It wasn't until after the election of the Albanese government in 2022 that legislation stripping territory legislatures of the right to make laws in relation to issues such as voluntary euthanasia was overturned.
And who can forget the ACT's groundbreaking decision to legalise same sex marriage, a principle subsequently endorsed overwhelmingly by the national electorate in a historic plebiscite, was overturned as the result of a legal challenge initiated by the Abbott government?
The LNP is under the misapprehension the voters of the best educated, wealthiest, and arguably most articulate jurisdiction in the nation aren't able to elect a government capable of acting in the community interest.
Senator Canavan's recent unsuccessful attempt to force a Senate inquiry into the acquisition of Calvary was as unwarranted as it was gratuitously insulting.
What, for example, would the likely reaction be if he tried to initiate a federal parliamentary inquiry into a decision made by the government of NSW, Victoria, or Queensland?
He would be told to butt out in very short order.
His claims Canberrans have been denied "a voice" in the decision to acquire Calvary to pave the way for the development of an urgently needed new northside hospital before the end of the decade are demonstrably ludicrous.
In addition to the ACT Legislative Assembly, which has a clear mandate to govern the territory given the Liberals haven't won an election since the turn of the century, Canberra has three federal MPs and two senators.
Neither Senator Katy Gallagher nor Senator Pocock supported the Senate inquiry call. It failed by 28 votes to 26.
That said, it is not impossible Senator Pocock could support Senator Canavan's proposed Australian Capital Territory (Self-Government) Amendment Bill which would make the ACT government hold its own inquiry.
The draft legislation would require the inquiry to report back by June 30 next year. This is problematic given the ACT government has previously said it needs the acquisition to go ahead by July 3 this year.
Senator Pocock, who has expressed concerns over the way the forced acquisition has been handled and has previously called for an ACT government inquiry, faces a difficult decision given he campaigned strongly on territory rights.
It remains to be seen how Canberrans would react if he backed a bill calling for federal intervention into a legitimate decision by the ACT government.
While it is true there are questions over how the acquisition has been handled, the reality is that after the failure of Calvary's ACT Supreme Court bid to block the process, the organisation has said it would comply.
That concession should end the argument. The umpire has spoken. Calvary's national chief executive Martin Bowles has said he will respect the decision.
Senator Canavan and his supporters are playing politics with the future of public health in the ACT. This is not a federal matter. While the ACT Liberals are within their rights to oppose the decision they should make their case is the Legislative Assembly.
