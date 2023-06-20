New Canberra Cavalry general manager Ciaran O'Rourke has declared his desire for the team to hold a special place in the ACT community as they chase ABL titles.
While O'Rourke hasn't worked in baseball before, he is confident the lessons from his time with Canberra United and the Australian Sports Commission will hold him in good stead.
"It's not necessarily what happens on the field that people are excited about," he said. "It's an exciting game but it's more about the community you can create around the sport, around the club and the environment we can create here at the ballpark. That's the key to our success."
O'Rourke is also focused on results on the field, the side looking to return to the playoffs next season.
Veteran manager Keith Ward is set to return along with a host of experienced players and O'Rourke expressed his desire to build a model for sustainable long-term success.
"We want to be winning championships," he said. "We exist in sport to be part of the community but the funny part about sport is everybody is here to win.
"We want to be seeing ourselves playing in championship series and winning them in the long run. If we get there in the short-term, that's great, but we want to build a sustainable club to make sure we're a sustainable part of the community."
