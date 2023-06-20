The Canberra Times

NAIDOC Week 2023 honours First Nations elders

June 20 2023 - 4:04pm
Aunty Dr Naomi Mayers OAM will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the National NAIDOC Week Awards ceremony in Brisbane. Pictures supplied
This year's theme for National NAIDOC Week is 'For Our Elders'.

