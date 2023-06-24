Want to explore Indonesia beyond Bali? I've got just the answer

Much of Indonesia seems remote, but it's not until you reach the Mentawai Islands that you'll realise how isolated things can be. For many of the tribes here in the lush tropical rainforest, life is extremely traditional, but there are opportunities for you to spend time with the tattooed hunter-gatherers and learn about their culture. But don't worry if you would prefer to come to the Mentawai Islands and just focus on the surfing - after all, the waves are considered to be some of the best in the world!