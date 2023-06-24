Want to explore Indonesia beyond Bali? I've got just the answer

Flying home to Australia from Denpasar airport, there have been a few times when I've glanced over at someone's arrivals card and seen that, where it asks what country they've spent the most time in, they've written 'Bali'.
It's odd that despite Bali being one of our most popular international destinations, the rest of Indonesia seems to be relatively overlooked (even to the extent that it doesn't get a mention on an immigration card). It's especially strange considering Indonesia actually has so much to offer, with an incredible variety across its 18,000 islands.
It's a land of extremes, from breathtaking culture to jaw-dropping nature, where any one of these attractions could be reason enough to visit.
About 500 kilometres east of Bali, on the island that time forgot, Komodo dragons have survived, virtually unchanged, for about 20 million years. These ancient predators patrol their domain, feeding on the island's deer, goats, and birds - but you know they've got their eye on you too as soon as you arrive. Visitors can only explore Komodo Island with a local ranger, armed with just a stick to fend off the reptiles if they try to attack, but it's this casual approach that makes your time here even more interesting. It's not a zoo, and you're not inside a safe vehicle like a safari. You're walking with killers.
As a country formed by volcanic activity and located between tectonic plates, it's no surprise Indonesia has the most volcanoes in the world. One of the most dramatic is Mount Bromo, in eastern Java, where putrid sulphurous gas and smoke billow from the crater formed by a massive blast. The standard way to visit is to first view Mount Bromo from a nearby ridge as the sun rises, its hulking form changing from red to orange. You can then climb up the steep slope for about 30 minutes to be able to look down into the centre of this still-active threat.
When you see it, it's hard to believe that Borobudur Temple was lost for so long. This colossal construction, made of five large square terraces arranged like a pyramid, is the world's largest Buddhist temple yet was covered in jungle after it was abandoned about a thousand years ago, until it was uncovered in 1814. Decorated by more than 2500 carved stone panels on the way up, reaching the summit reveals 72 small stone stupas with a seated Buddha in each of them, looking out over the dense jungle that surrounds the site.
On the island of Sulawesi, the remote Tana Toraja region offers a journey into a traditional culture where ancient rituals are still celebrated. The highland villages have elaborately carved wooden houses with roofs that look like boats, all set amongst limestone karsts, rivers, and rice terraces. Although the local architecture and the eerie graves built into the rock cliffs are the main sights, it's spending time with the communities and learning about their traditions that is the highlight.
In recent years, Raja Ampat has rightfully gained a reputation as one of the best diving destinations in the world, with an incredible marine biodiversity in the 1500-island archipelago. The water is strikingly clear, meaning that even snorkellers have lots to see. And it's not just the underwater treasures that make Raja Ampat so distinctive. Other significant wildlife - particularly the red bird of paradise - call these islands home. And then there are the local villagers sharing their cultures and offering homestay accommodation for a unique look at island life.
The Indonesian part of Borneo will soon be the site of the country's new capital but go deeper into the jungle and you'll find lots of residents already here - the island's 100,000 or so orangutans. Unfortunately their habitat is under threat so, for a special experience, take a scenic boat trip up the river for an overnight stay at Camp Leakey, a research facility founded in 1971, where you'll learn about conservation efforts and see the animals up close as they wander through the camp with their babies.
Much of Indonesia seems remote, but it's not until you reach the Mentawai Islands that you'll realise how isolated things can be. For many of the tribes here in the lush tropical rainforest, life is extremely traditional, but there are opportunities for you to spend time with the tattooed hunter-gatherers and learn about their culture. But don't worry if you would prefer to come to the Mentawai Islands and just focus on the surfing - after all, the waves are considered to be some of the best in the world!
And finally, I want to suggest something unusual, way off the tourist trail. Gunung Padang is a megalithic site about four hours from Jakarta where archaeologists have found an enormous collection of stone columns that are believed to have been arranged by humans to create a huge mountainous tomb. The most interesting thing is some experts believe this was one 20,000 years ago, which would rewrite our entire understanding of human history. Is it true? Come and make up your own mind!
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
