The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

One of the greats: Why Ashes Bazball v Ozball is worth the late nights

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated June 21 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Cummins guided Australia to a stirring Ashes win in the series opener. Picture Getty
Pat Cummins guided Australia to a stirring Ashes win in the series opener. Picture Getty

Wondering why there's a person in your office already three coffees deep by lunchtime? Or why the lad stacking shelves at the supermarket is dragging his feet down the dairy aisle?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.