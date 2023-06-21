The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Andrew Barr says negotiations are ongoing with Commonwealth and NSW governments for extra land for ACT

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated June 21 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture by Karleen Minney
Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture by Karleen Minney

Chief Minister Andrew Barr is hopeful there will be deals with the Commonwealth and NSW governments around opening up land for housing in the territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.