The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL: Canberra Raiders pack looks to atone defensively against Sydney Roosters

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 21 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders prop Emre Guler says the middles were embarrassed by their defence against the Warriors. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Raiders prop Emre Guler says the middles were embarrassed by their defence against the Warriors. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Canberra Raiders pack took their soft middle personally and has vowed to set things right against the Sydney Roosters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.