The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACAT orders J Hunter Constructions to pay customer compensation

TP
By Tim Piccione
June 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owen Pierce, who is set to receive compensation, outside the tribunal on Wednesday. Picture by Gary Ramage
Owen Pierce, who is set to receive compensation, outside the tribunal on Wednesday. Picture by Gary Ramage

A Canberra construction company will have to pay more than $16,000 in compensation after a tribunal found it "abandoned" work on an outdoor deck and left it with "substantive defects".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.