The Boho Luxe Market is returning to Canberra this weekend.
It's at Exhibition Park in Canberra on Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
As well as lots of stalls, food and drink, live music and a fashion parade, there are workshops to make everything from a flower crown to vision board.
There is a psychic and wellbeing festival on at the same time to get an aura reading to restorative sound healing.
Entry tickets are from www.boholuxemarket.com/
There will be no tickets at the door.
