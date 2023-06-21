Senator Jacqui Lambie has come after the Greens for delaying the government's affordable housing package, saying that this will see "more kids sleeping out in cars with their parents" during winter.
Speaking on ABC Radio on Wednesday, the crossbench senator said she was "floored" by the Greens' move to delay the government's housing bills this week - including Labor's $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund - telling the party that they are "not helping anything but yourselves".
"I can tell you by the time we get everything organised, it can be an 18 months to two-year period before you even get your first foundation laid down to start building those houses," Senator Lambie said.
"And every day you delay this is every day that we have more kids sleeping out in cars with their parents. And I can tell you I'm sitting in Canberra now, it's bloody freezing and Tasmania is just as bad."
Senator Lambie said that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had indicated in meetings with her that he is prepared to do more on social and affordable housing "if we need it along the way".
"This [package] a starting point and if there are hiccups along the way, you know, I'm sure the government will work alongside that," she said.
"I honestly believe the Prime Minister, and I hope this is not breaking confidentiality with my meetings with him, there are things to be worked out along the way or we need to add more, we can see that there's, you know, we can plug gaps along the way."
Greens dismiss warnings of housing delays
Greens housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather has dismissed warnings from the housing and homelessness sector that thousands of social and affordable dwellings will now be delayed, arguing that "thousands of homes" were being built "because the Greens stood up to a Labor government".
He credited his party for $2 billion for social and affordable housing announced over the weekend.
"With all due respect to the housing sector they've been calling on the Greens to pass this bill for months and if we had listened to them only weeks ago, then we wouldn't have secured $2 billion right now to accelerate the build of social housing across the country," Mr Chandler-Mather said on Tuesday.
Lambie warns a double dissolution is not a good option
The Albanese government is understood to be seeking advice on whether the Greens' move to delay the bill could trigger a double dissolution, allowing Labor to dissolve the Senate and call and early election.
But Senator Lambie told ABC Radio that she didn't think a double dissolution was "a good option whatsover".
The crossbench senator said she didn't think there was enough stability in Australia to head to an election, citing "the way the country is heading towards a recession".
Greens leader Adam Bandt on Tuesday called double dissolution talk "big spin from the government", adding it showed Labor was "more interested in the politics than in renters".
