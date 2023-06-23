It is the first photograph ever to capture the human form. On an otherwise deserted-looking boulevard (in truth the boulevard was probably busy with moving horse-drawn traffic but pioneering photography was unable to capture moving things and eerily erased them from what it recorded) a silhouetted shoeshine boy is shining a silhouetted customer's shoes. What we see celebrated in Canberra at the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2023 exhibition, this photographing of people, all began in Paris in the olden days of 1838.