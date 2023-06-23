Voting is beautiful. It is a thrillingly lovely thing to do. One counts the sleeps until the next time one can do it.
And so with his voterly instincts set twitching by the approaching prospect of the Voice referendum, the enthusiastic voter finds the invitation to cast his People's Choice vote in the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2023 irresistible.
The Prize's exhibition of 47 finalists winnowed from 2300 entries has just opened at Canberra's National Portrait Gallery. This columnist, a passionate aficionado of the arts and of democracy's sweet processes, was quick to sally forth to examine the 47 candidates and to vote for the most plausible, most charismatic of them.
Then, too, art prize exhibitions give their visitors one of the joys given passionate footie fans, the cranky rapture of disagreeing with umpires'/refs' decisions. The prize's 2023 panel of five arts-elite referees/judges has already awarded the $30,000 first prize to Shea Kirk for his Ruby (left view).
And what we, the people, think of fine photography is given a new, democratic piquancy by the way in which our smartphones have made photographers of us all. There, at the exhibition, I took amateurish photographs of the accomplished photographs and sent them to a photographer friend.
And doing my history-of-photography homework (for I am a girly swot) before going to the NPG, I find that thanks to the relentless gallop of time, photography is suddenly a venerable art form now and has its own old masters.
Kim Beil's online piece Street Views, about the history of urban photography, is illustrated with old master Louis Daguerre's 1838 photograph (1838!!) of a Paris boulevard.
It is the first photograph ever to capture the human form. On an otherwise deserted-looking boulevard (in truth the boulevard was probably busy with moving horse-drawn traffic but pioneering photography was unable to capture moving things and eerily erased them from what it recorded) a silhouetted shoeshine boy is shining a silhouetted customer's shoes. What we see celebrated in Canberra at the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2023 exhibition, this photographing of people, all began in Paris in the olden days of 1838.
The referees' choice of Shea Kirk's Ruby (left view) as the Prize's winner is bewildering (in the way in which a ref's failure to disallow an obvious forward pass is bewildering).
The exhibition's far more unforgettable works include The Huxleys' Derek. It is not what makes Derek unforgettable (for it is a profound and poignant portrait) but the glittering blue penises of the two covered-in-blue-glitter nude male Dereks seem to follow one around the room in the way painted female nudes' bottoms follow Peter Cook and Dudley Moore around the art gallery in their immortal sketch.
Then there are the Prize exhibition's several harrowing portraits.
My People's Choice of the true winner (voterly rapture, a choice of 47 candidates, like one of those big, big Senate ballot papers!) is Adam Ferguson's painterly and sombre-hued Ukrzaliznytsia Rail Employee portrait of war-exhausted and woebegone female Ukrainian railway worker Olha Trypolska.
Although I wouldn't have voted to elect Ruby (left view), you can see why it has justly beguiled the judges. One can see in the way in which Shea Kirk has captured Ruby's face's and body's every humanising pore, pimple and blemish that he loves her as a fellow flawed and vulnerable human being and admires the courage she is showing in learning to love her unfashionably shaped body.
In an exhibition of so many photos that seem to be trying to stoke compassion (of the 60 faces shown in the 47 photographs, only two and a half exhibit smiles and overwhelmingly the photographed folk seem in need of something presently lacking in their lives) the judges' choice is probably the most compassion-stoking of all.
Faces! The exhibition is a reminder of the wonders of our species' faces, the virtuosity and theatricality of them and capable, experts say, of more than 10,000 expressions.
Oh to be able to see the faces of the Parisian shoeshine boy and his customer of ancient times (1838!) at all, let alone in the detail in which we see the faces of Ruby and of Olha Trypolska.
The panoply of faces that is the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2023 continues at the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra until Monday October 2, 2023. You will be woebegone and will grimace if you miss it.
Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist
