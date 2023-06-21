Whoa, we're halfway there ... Bon Jovi tribute band performing in Canberra

Get ready to rock that mullet.
Bon Jovi tribute band Born Jovi are performing at the Canberra Labor Club Belconnen on Saturday night.
Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.
Born Jovi promises to deliver all the Bon Jovi hits, from Livin' on a Prayer to Bad Medicine to You Give Love a Bad Name.
Tickets are $30.
It's an 18 years and over show. The club is in Chandler Street, Belconnen.
Tickets can be booked here.
