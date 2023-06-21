The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Whoa, we're halfway there ... Bon Jovi tribute band performing in Canberra

Updated June 21 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Born Jovi, not Bon Jovi, are performing in Canberra on Saturday night. Picture Facebook
Born Jovi, not Bon Jovi, are performing in Canberra on Saturday night. Picture Facebook

Get ready to rock that mullet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.