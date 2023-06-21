Socials: Frost doesn't deter running festival

A frosty morning didn't deter people from hitting the pavement for two running events. The Canberra running festivals Loop the Lake and Canberra Duathlon both happened on the same weekend. Loop the Lake had longer races from 5km, 10km and a half marathon. The Canberra Duathlon had smaller run, bike and run races from standard distance down to the super sprint over a 2.5km run, 10km bike and another 1km run.