The Canberra Times
How about a national arboretum that we can eat and enjoy?

By Letters to the Editor
June 22 2023 - 5:30am
How about establishing a fruit arboretum with 100 types of fruit trees from all over the world? Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Upon cycling to the National Arboretum I was hungry and wished all those trees bore fruit.

