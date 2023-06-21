How about a national arboretum that we can eat and enjoy?

Upon cycling to the National Arboretum I was hungry and wished all those trees bore fruit.
How about establishing a fruit arboretum with 100 types of fruit trees from all over the world?
Promoting this nutritionally important food source; its diverse biological and ethnographic history, origins, cultivation and aesthetic values, a "fruit arboretum" could be a potentially "fruitful" touristic attraction.
Beware of assertions that "there is a proven formula for improving literacy outcomes" such as those made by the Equity Economics consultants ("Five ways to lift ACT's poor literacy outcomes", canberratimes.com.au, June 19).
These assertions themselves follow a formula which certainly works for those promoting quick fixes.
Step 1: Describe a literacy crisis using oversimplified statistics, for example, that don't disaggregate data on children learning English as an additional language.
Step 2: Set up a straw person/group who must be stopped from promoting "guessing words" to the unsuspecting.
Step 3: Promote "sounding out words" and ignore everything else, including that English language learners come with sound systems that don't "sound out" like English.
Step 4: Bring everyone onside with the truism that literacy is important.
Step 5: Behind the scenes, step forward with an expensive, one-size-all commercial product that will solve the problem.
Why is it that, as can be seen from media reports over time, the literacy crisis persists, no matter the "proven formula" adopted?
The evidence is that quality teacher qualifications are predictive of student outcomes in classes. Teachers need subject matter knowledge, to develop informed pedagogic strategies, skills and judgements in responding to diverse learners and learning contexts, and support to actually teach.
In the unlikely event that Senator Canavan's attempt to amend the ACT self-government legislation to force the ACT government to hold an inquiry into its forced acquisition of Calvary Public Hospital were to pass the Senate, the amending legislation would still have to pass the House of Representatives.
That is most unlikely. But were that to happen, what would there be to stop the ACT government simply thumbing its nose at the Commonwealth Parliament and refusing to conduct an inquiry?
Would the Commonwealth sue the ACT? What a farce that would be.
The Australian War Memorial Act provides little support for correspondents who argue against the War Memorial displaying information about the "Frontier Wars," or about Australian military activities in Afghanistan.
The Act says the Memorial's functions include disseminating information relating to the history of wars and warlike operations in which members of the defence force have been on active service. "Defence force" includes includes any naval or military force of the Crown raised in Australia before the establishment of the Commonwealth.
Another function is to be a national memorial of Australians who have died as a result of any war or warlike operations in which Australians have been on active service.
Senator Jacqui Lambie served a comparatively undistinguished ten and a bit years as a junior member of the Australian Army, finally rising to the rank of corporal in the Military Police.
During part of this time she was non-operational due to medical reasons.
This resulted in five years of litigation during which she sought to overturn a Department of Veterans' Affairs decision (subsequently withdrawn) to cancel her military pension and coverage of her medical care on the grounds she was a malingerer.
In my view eliciting or paying homage to her advice on matters military is the equivalent of seeking the opinion of a hospital wardsman on the efficacy of neurosurgery.
Senator Jacquie Lambie has taken an interesting stand by filing claims in the international criminal court against high ranking ADF officers for complicity in war crimes.
Soldiers on the ground are invariably the ones carrying out the physical acts, but the guilt goes up the chain of command.
Commanders are responsible for acts committed by their subordinates, but they often conceal the evidence.
There is a precedent here which was set at Nuremburg. "I was only following orders" did not wash.
Those who did not physically get their hands dirty were found to be equally as guilty as the actual murderers.
This is going to be a difficult one to pursue as well as prosecute.
It is disappointing that the Greens have rejected the government's $10 billion housing future fund bill.
We have a housing crisis. The future fund has returned nine per cent per annum for 10 years with a slight negative return last financial year but a recovery in the present financial year to about four per cent per annum. This would be a great way of financing a needed social improvement. It has no direct inflationary effect.
In seeking Greens support, the government announced a $2 billion injection into affordable housing. Despite this, the Greens are standing with the LNP to reject the Bill. Bob Brown did the same thing and delayed climate action for 10 years.
The Greens are insisting on their total solution regarding the state issue of rent controls. As a result, they are stopping the government from acting to provide additional low cost housing for those in need of it.
This is a truly useless act.
I had the honour of attending a lecture by the Ukrainian ambassador and the former PM Tony Abbott at Old Parliament House recently.
The 90 Australian Bushmaster APCs already supplied to the Ukrainian Army have been very effective at saving the lives of Ukrainian troops. The Ukrainians love them.
Australia needs to do more. Ukraine's fight is our fight. They remain a beacon for freedom loving people the world over and need our help now.
We have over 1000 Bushmasters. We need to send another 210 (making 300 in all), plus the 41 mothballed Classic Hornet F/A-18 fighter aircraft our new F35s have replaced and about 300 Hawkeye air defence missiles (apparently we have 1000 of them) and we need to send them now.
This will greatly help our Ukrainian brothers and sisters and would be a great announcement for Albo to make when he goes to the NATO summit in Europe in July this year.
Cooma has three main streets. They are Sharp Street (CBD), Commissioner Street, Massey Street and Sharp Street (at Cooma Back Creek).
Sharp Street in the CBD is serviced by the Centennial Park toilets but they are locked at night. The Coles arcade also has toilets but it too is locked at night.
Commissioner Street has no toilets, not even a hotel. The same is true of Massey Street and Sharp Street (Cooma Back Creek).
If you're not a local, it is difficult to find the limited public amenities even in the day time.
More than a million tourists pass through Cooma each year. This is a problem.
If even a fraction of what is alleged against now crossbench senator David Van is true, then the Parliament will be well rid of him.
However, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's efforts to achieve that would be much more commendable if they hadn't coincided with an unedifying attempt by his party and Australia's largest legacy media organisation to take down the Minister for Women, ACT senator Katy Gallagher, using weaponised text messages leaked from another high profile sexual assault case.
The person charged in relation to that matter was, and remains, entitled to a presumption of innocence. So to is David Van, despite the serious accusations he faces.
Mr Dutton has quite properly referred the allegations against Mr Van to the new Parliamentary Workplace Support Service. So why has he been in such a rush to not merely suspend the senator from the Liberal party room but to try to drum him out of the Parliament?
Senator Van has stated that he is not being afforded due process. On that point I agree with him.
Shane Mawer (Letters, June 17) thinks I should be "embarrassed and ashamed" at likening the ACT's kangaroo massacre to the Final Solution. It is a veritable holocaust. Those who order it are the ones who should be embarrassed and ashamed.
I recently spent a few delightful, incident-free weeks in Antarctica wearing only the clothing I usually wear here (in Upper Kambah Heights) in winter. On Sunday I spent a couple of hours outside and got chilblains. Canberra cold? You betcha.
Greg Cornwell (Letters, June 20) I suggest you check your TV guide. The Ashes were on 9GEM.
Should the referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament fail Australia could face international boycotts and sanctions - just as apartheid South Africa did.
Goodness. Better funding for junior medical staff and other staff in hospitals. They'll have to install more speed cameras.
My weekly Red Hill walks are utterly heart breaking. The few kangaroos I used to see have been reduced to nothing more than blood splatters. Enough is enough. End the cull Minister Vassarotti.
Anne O'Hara (Letters, June 20) decries fossil fuel "subsidies". Please specify exactly what they are supposed to be.
The government should construct social housing for rental purposes. It should offer to let the tenants buy the property offering some discounts. The property will be looked after well and families will eventually own their own home.
I usually laud The Canberra Times for its concise but wide coverage of local, national and international news. But the incessant articles pushing a Civic stadium have become boring and annoying. Please no more stadium articles. This issue is not news any more.
It isn't surprising children's literacy levels are dropping if they are told to "guess" what a word is instead of sounding the letters out. The latter method may be old-fashioned but it worked for many generations. And what about a "spelling list" for homework with a test the next day?
Chris Steel says he will "ensure Canberra has well-maintained streets lined with healthy trees". He should look around the Deakin shops, Hopetoun Circuit and Macgregor Street. He would see long grass and weeds, fallen tree limbs, a long-dead eucalypt, a large, half-dead oak tree, and numerous dying oaks.
