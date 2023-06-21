Times Past: June 22, 1966

Housing is at the forefront of many conversations now in 2023, and in Canberra demand is higher than ever.
The real estate of Canberra in the 1960s was purchased for amounts today's population could only dream of.
On this day in 1966, the real estate market was very different and The Canberra Times reported on record low bids for leases in the "new" inner south suburbs of Woden, Pearce and Garran.
A Canberra man bought the lease of a block of land in the new Woden Valley suburb of Pearce for $1.
Robin Poole, of Kingston, paid his $1 at auction of residential sites. His block, in Charlton Street, Pearce had a frontage of 62ft, side boundaries of 13ft and 99ft, and a rear boundary of 93ft.
Mr Poole said he studied the blocks due to be offered and knew what he was buying when he made his bid. His was the only bid for the block on the last site offered at the auction.
Earlier, seven blocks were sold for $5 each, three for $10 and six between $10 and $50. Six blocks were passed in with no bidders.
Bidding at the sale was limited to those who had not held residential leases during the previous four years. After the sale, the auctioneer, R. H. Webster, said the low bids had been successful because there was hardly anyone in the room eligible to buy under the restricted conditions.
One of the buyers of a $5 block, J. Delmenico of Reid, said he had been prepared to go as high as $1,600 for a lease.
Although Mr Poole gained the right to the block with his bid of $1, he actually had to hand over $64 - $55 for the first year's land rent and an $8 survey fee.
