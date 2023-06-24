A few products caught our attention this week, each of them small in size, but huge in the positive impact they can have on your skincare routine. Feast your eyes on these beauties.
1. Regular gua sha users will appreciate the power of this distinctly shaped jade or quartz tool in helping to reduce puffiness or inflammation. The trick is remembering to use them, as their fragility means they're often packed away in a pouch or bathroom drawer. This week however, Australian brand By The Be solved the problem with the release of their gua sha holder, providing it with a dedicated home. The holder is sold as part of a set for $60, with a the brand's clear quartz gua sha and face oil.
2. For many women, the idea of shaving your face is completely foreign. However the reason many beauty fanatics are doing so is completely different to what you might think. Using a tiny thin blade to skim the face removes all the peach fuzz in its path, resulting in softer, smoother skin, and allowing for better skincare penetration and smoother make-up application. Revlon's Face Defuzzers come in a twin pack for $15, which is the perfect price for a beauty tool you should regularly replace. The blades are made with high-quality Japanese stainless steel, guaranteeing a close shave that won't scrape the skin. Available at Priceline pharmacies.
3. When a new beauty product is purported to be the dupe of a much more expensive cult version, the reaction is going to be swift. That's exactly what happened last week when MCoBeauty released its new Super Glow Bronzing Drops ($32), the product selling out on its website in just five hours. Indeed, when the brand gave a teaser on TikTok in April, it received more than 600,000 views. The drops are a weightless skincare-infused serum that hydrate the skin, while adding a warm bronze tint. Fortunately, they are now available in Woolworths stores and online.
