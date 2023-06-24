2. For many women, the idea of shaving your face is completely foreign. However the reason many beauty fanatics are doing so is completely different to what you might think. Using a tiny thin blade to skim the face removes all the peach fuzz in its path, resulting in softer, smoother skin, and allowing for better skincare penetration and smoother make-up application. Revlon's Face Defuzzers come in a twin pack for $15, which is the perfect price for a beauty tool you should regularly replace. The blades are made with high-quality Japanese stainless steel, guaranteeing a close shave that won't scrape the skin. Available at Priceline pharmacies.